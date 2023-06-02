Trains, trains, and more trains. Georgetown-Scott County Museum has a new exhibit.
Chad Harpole, an avid collector has provided a portion of his collection to the museums latest exhibit. The exhibit will run through January.
“I’ve always had a passion for history, and passion for railroads,” said Harpole. “There was a gentleman named John Farris, who a lot of this stuff came from, is connected to. He was the State Trooper here in Scott County. (He) really got me interested in collecting railroad antiques.”
Harpole has been collecting railroad hardware heavily for the last eight years, he said. But, the collecting started at age 12.
“Everything in my collection is local either to Scott County or Kentucky as a whole,” Harpole said.
Everything from Scott County railroad history, to accidents, to passenger service is on display, he said.
“I’m just happy to let this stuff be on display for the public and enjoy it,” Harpole said. “There is quite a bit here, but all of this would have been used on the railroads here in Scott County. The railroad lanterns are pretty neat just because they are colorful. … I really like the milk cans which are really fascinating because they have family names on them from Scott County.”
Harpole has collected close to 400 lanterns alone in his collection, he said. The number of total pieces in his collection near 1,000.
“I hope for older people that remember, like the Frankfort and the Cincinnati railroad, or the dinky, it draws them back into a simpler time of life when rail was a major transportation mode for us,” Harpole said. “For newer folks, I really hope that we are able to tell that story of the impact that the railroads in Scott County have had and continue to have til this day.
“That’s something else that I think is going to be unique, is there is a lot of past, but there’s present, as well.”
Scott County has the busiest north to south main line, he said.
“Even to this day it still remains an important artery to the nation’s economy,” Harpole said. “The vast majority of vehicles that are produced at Toyota leave on rail. So, it’s pretty cool, Toyota’s both parts come in on containers on trains and then finished product ends out on trains, as well. It’s vital to this county that we have a robust rail system and thankfully we do.”
Museum Director Ruthie Stevens said the museum is all about Scott County history.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to feature another part of our history,” Stevens said. “This is going to be a really great one … A lot of work has gone into it and a lot of collectors. We’re just excited about it.”