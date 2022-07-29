PHOTO: Tree board revamp major discussion by Georgetown council
News-Graphic Photo by Emily Perkins

As beautification projects are underway in downtown Georgetown, discussion of revamping the city’s tree board was the main topic during their recent council meeting. Mayor Tom Prather said the desire to have an urban forest and more downtown trees called for the reorganization of the tree board. 

Sharon Flynt, a horticulture agent with the Scott County Cooperative Extension Office, and Brian Roach, president of Georgetown-Scott County Friends of the Parks, spoke about the importance of healthy trees in the downtown area and how the tree board is an important part of ensuring a thriving environment for locals to enjoy. With another tree week coming up, Flynt said after a bit of research, she realized Georgetown has a city ordinance regarding vegetation (Article 42.23-24).

