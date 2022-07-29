As beautification projects are underway in downtown Georgetown, discussion of revamping the city’s tree board was the main topic during their recent council meeting. Mayor Tom Prather said the desire to have an urban forest and more downtown trees called for the reorganization of the tree board.
Sharon Flynt, a horticulture agent with the Scott County Cooperative Extension Office, and Brian Roach, president of Georgetown-Scott County Friends of the Parks, spoke about the importance of healthy trees in the downtown area and how the tree board is an important part of ensuring a thriving environment for locals to enjoy. With another tree week coming up, Flynt said after a bit of research, she realized Georgetown has a city ordinance regarding vegetation (Article 42.23-24).
“There is a tree board on the books, but it has long been, I won’t say extinct, but it just has not had much work done on it or people to come together to work toward it. With all the different things that we see going on in downtown Georgetown, the bridge and the parks and that sort of thing, we feel like this is a great time to reestablish the tree board,” she said.
Roach, who said he is also a landscape architect and self-proclaimed tree lover, added he realizes the value of trees.
“A lot of my profession is helping cities get better tree canopy and urban tree forest like you were talking about, and I think we all see and understand the need with our climate changing in the way temperatures are definitely rising. We can blame a lot of different causes on that but they are indeed rising. There’s a lot of proof of that, and trees are the best way to combat that,” he said.
Roach said trees are part of a healthy, thriving community, and are often most inquired about when people are moving into a community, questioning an areas parks and green space. He said when looking at the downtown area, the lack of trees there contributes to the amount of sweltering heat felt during the current summer months.
“You go to the farmers market, and you’re on an asphalt, you know, heat island standing there burning up, trees can help with that,” he said. “That’s part of why we want to re-establish this board is just to acknowledge that trees are part of a healthy, thriving community. We also want to ensure that the trees that we’re planting are actually going to thrive and live their lifetime out. Developers right now are planting a ton of trees in our county, and unfortunately, there’s a huge mortality rate on those trees.”
Roach said by establishing a tree board, guidance, training and education can ensure the trees being planted will live for at least 30 years or more before needing to be replaced. He added the group wants to educate, but also want to help the city by investing in its tree canopy.
“I think we’re all in agreement that our purpose of trying to re-establish this board is to not come back and put extra work on you guys as a city council. That’s not our goal here. We want to make sure that we’ve got everything lined out, that we’ve got all of our questions answered, all of your concerns answered, that we do it with a board that’s active and committed, and is going to take on that responsibility and establish that,” he said.
“We’re also going to talk to other communities. I know people personally on the tree board in Lexington, Woodford County, Frankfort, so we’re going to consult with all those folks and say, ‘Hey, what have you done that’s worked, what have you done that hasn’t worked?’ We’re going to find the people who’ve been doing it and are successful at it and find out how they did it,” he said.
Flynt said the tree board as defined in the city ordinance would be in charge of looking for areas the city could consider, as well as the different specifications made in the ordinance. She also referenced her article in today’s edition of the News-Graphic (page 7) regarding trees in the drought conditions that Scott County had recently faced.
“It says here, distance from the curb, sidewalk, power lines, distance from street corners, fire, floods, all of those municipal types of things. So you know, how trees are to be placed and that sort of thing. There’s also permits required. I think there’s also a section in there about homeowners and on city streetscapes, what their responsibility is and what the city’s responsibility is. There’s a large list of information there and duties that the tree board, you know, could be handling,” she said.
Of the places mentioned in the discussion, the farmers market area and South Broadway property owned by the city were proposed as possible sites for tree plantation.
“This might take us six, eight months to get all the answers we need and kind of get everything lined out because we want to make sure that we do it the right way, so we won’t have all the answers tonight,” Roach said. “We’ve already identified about 15 people for potential board members, all those people were very active in tree week last year, and so we think we can assemble a board that is dedicated and proven, but we still have to reach out to all those people and confirm that. So still a lot of steps to be taken as we move forward.”
Though no motions or votes were taken, the city council gave the greenlight for a potential new tree board and suggestions to be made from that board for any enhancements that could be made to the Georgetown area.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.