Fall is a beautiful time of the year. The leaves change colors and fall off the trees. But did you know it’s also a great time to plant trees and shrubs. You can plant up until the time that the ground is frozen. While the weather can be different from year to year, it usually means that you can plant till the end of October. The soil stays warm longer than the air temperature providing some additional time. There are many benefits for planting in the fall. As the tree loses its leaves and goes dormant, growth continues in the roots. Planting in fall allows the roots time to get established before the ground freezes. Tree roots also grow better in the cooler, wetter weather of fall. There is less watering needed which means there is less maintenance required. By planting in the fall, you are giving the tree additional time to get established before the stress of hot, dry summer months.
Fall is also the time to begin thinking about getting your trees ready for winter. Taking some time to take care of your trees can help keep them healthy and support growth. You want to start by mulching around the tree using the 3x3x3 method. Put the mulch not more than 3 inches high, 3 inches wide and staying 3 inches away from the trunk. The mulch will protect the roots and help to retain moisture. Trees still need water in the winter so send your trees into winter with a good supply of moisture by watering them thoroughly in fall. Also, water young/newly planted trees during extended warm, dry periods of winter to prevent drought damage to roots.
If your tree has dead, diseased or damaged branches, fall is a good time to remove them to prevent further damage to the tree from disease spread, breaking or splitting. However, do not prune live branches in the fall, as pruning live branches stimulates growth just at the time the tree should be going dormant. Any new growth in fall can be subject to disease and damage, which weakens the tree.
If you would like more information about the care of trees, you are in luck. Please tune into a UK Horticulture Webinar Wednesday zoom presentation by Dave Leonard, local arborist, and self-proclaimed tree lover on Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m. for 24 Ways to Kill Your Trees (or How to Help Your Trees Thrive). Registration is needed and can be done at https://tinyurl.com/22octHWW. Also please join Georgetown in celebrating its second annual Tree Week, October 8-16, 2022. Events and activities planned will celebrate the trees and greenspaces around us with friends, neighbors, and community. Tree Week 2022 events include in person and virtual activities such as tree plantings, tree walks, tree hide and seek, educational programs for youth and adults, and much more. Please visit the GEORGETOWN TREE WEEK website https://scott.ca.uky.edu/TREE%20WEEK to view all the activities and opportunities to participate.
Don't forget to send your gardening questions to 'Ask the Hort Agent'—advice from Sharon Flynt, Scott County Extension Horticulture Agent, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.