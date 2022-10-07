garden spot
Fall is a beautiful time of the year. The leaves change colors and fall off the trees. But did you know it’s also a great time to plant trees and shrubs. You can plant up until the time that the ground is frozen. While the weather can be different from year to year, it usually means that you can plant till the end of October. The soil stays warm longer than the air temperature providing some additional time. There are many benefits for planting in the fall. As the tree loses its leaves and goes dormant, growth continues in the roots. Planting in fall allows the roots time to get established before the ground freezes. Tree roots also grow better in the cooler, wetter weather of fall. There is less watering needed which means there is less maintenance required. By planting in the fall, you are giving the tree additional time to get established before the stress of hot, dry summer months. 

Fall is also the time to begin thinking about getting your trees ready for winter. Taking some time to take care of your trees can help keep them healthy and support growth. You want to start by mulching around the tree using the 3x3x3 method. Put the mulch not more than 3 inches high, 3 inches wide and staying 3 inches away from the trunk. The mulch will protect the roots and help to retain moisture. Trees still need water in the winter so send your trees into winter with a good supply of moisture by watering them thoroughly in fall. Also, water young/newly planted trees during extended warm, dry periods of winter to prevent drought damage to roots. 

