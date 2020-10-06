SADIEVILLE — A special meeting on Monday, Oct. 5 to discuss a couple of important topics coming up in Sadieville.
Of note, Trick-or-Treat in Sadieville has been set for a time from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Halloween night. Sadieville is also planning an event at Veteran’s Park on Halloween Night along with Trunk-or-Treat, a movie and games. Residents may also choose to go house-to-house or they can stay at Veteran’s Park.
In regards to the Main Street wall repair that was put up to bid, James Miles has won the bid to repair the wall for a total of $41,200. The wall is hoped to be repaired by the beginning of the new year.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.