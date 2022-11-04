Trick-or-treaters were delighted to find a house turned into a wrecked pirate ship on Seminole Trail, showing off the homeowner’s love for Halloween.
Mansfield Browne, who lives at 806 Seminole Trail with his girlfriend and two children, said the family was able to hand out quite a bit of candy to those daring to enter “Shiprek Cove.” Though it’s the first year Browne has created a pirate-themed yard, he has explored different themes in the past to get into the Halloween spirit.
“This is probably the biggest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “Last year was more of a creepy witch theme, and then the year before that I had just moved in and didn’t have a whole lot.”
Browne said before purchasing his home, he was limited to the amount of decorations he could put up because of the other places he had lived, like apartments and rented houses. Because he was limited to having themed Halloween parties as opposed to all-out decorating, Browne said he decided this was the year to do something big.
“I love Halloween. It’s probably my favorite holiday, just the whole spookiness and wonder of it all,” he said. “You can really do whatever you want. There’s no wrong or right or anything. It’s just about having fun and being creative with your costumes.”
To construct Shiprek Cove, Browne began gathering his supplies back in July a little at a time. He added some weekends were spent working exclusively on the decorations and putting things together. Browne said working with his hands is something he’s enjoyed doing from a young age.
“I learned a lot in shop classes in school. My stepdad growing up was very keen on showing me how to do things and letting me build what I could think of and make mistakes and learn. It kind of just comes natural now, and I get to have fun,” he said.
Though he works at Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown as a team leader, he actually grew up in Maine and moved to central Kentucky to work with horses before moving on to TMMK.
“Toyota has been a much better career opportunity, and I’ve slowly been working my way up there. Georgetown’s just been a happy fit,” he said.
Browne said the best part was the reaction from trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
“Their reactions were the best. It’s so funny,” he said. “I heard one kid from across the intersection say, ‘Well, we’re definitely going to that house,’ before running across the road.”
Plans are already in motion for next year’s big theme, but Browne said locals will just have to wait and see what he has in store.
“Hopefully, it’ll be even bigger,” he said.