shiprek

Halloween fanatics at 806 Seminole Trail said “Go big or go home” with their Shiprek Cove decorations.

 News-Graphic Photo By Emily Perkins

Trick-or-treaters were delighted to find a house turned into a wrecked pirate ship on Seminole Trail, showing off the homeowner’s love for Halloween. 

Mansfield Browne, who lives at 806 Seminole Trail with his girlfriend and two children, said the family was able to hand out quite a bit of candy to those daring to enter “Shiprek Cove.” Though it’s the first year Browne has created a pirate-themed yard, he has explored different themes in the past to get into the Halloween spirit. 

