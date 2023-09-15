tubby

Tubby Smith, right, talks during a leadership series at Georgetown College on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The talk was with Chris Briggs, (left) the Georgetown College men’s basketball coach, and was held at the John L. Hill Chapel. 

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

 

In the first Georgetown College Leadership Series discussion of the 2023-24 school year, Tubby Smith and Chris Briggs discussed leadership, and the lessons they have learned over the years. The event, which took place at John L. Hill chapel on Tuesday, was moderated by Dave Baker, long time broadcaster and a Georgetown College alum.

