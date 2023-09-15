In the first Georgetown College Leadership Series discussion of the 2023-24 school year, Tubby Smith and Chris Briggs discussed leadership, and the lessons they have learned over the years. The event, which took place at John L. Hill chapel on Tuesday, was moderated by Dave Baker, long time broadcaster and a Georgetown College alum.
Smith was the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky (UK) from 1997 to 2007, and won the NCAA National Championship in 1998. Briggs has been the head basketball coach at Georgetown College (GC) since 2011, and won the NAIA National Title in 2013 and 2019. Briggs, a UK graduate, was a student manager and then a graduate assistant under Smith during his time in college.
Smith talked about how his early life as the sixth of 17 children shaped his leadership style. He was initially inspired to coach when Cecil Short, a math teacher and basketball coach at his school saw him playing pickup basketball and encouraged him to join the team. Smith said he knew at that moment that he wanted to be a coach.
“He saw something, and that is what leadership does,” Smith said.
Smith went on to play at High Point University, where he is in their hall of fame. Smith discussed how his attitude towards leadership has shaped his life.
“Love, Family, and Discipline, that’s kind of what I made my leadership around,” Smith said. His father was a World War II veteran and worked 3 or 4 jobs with an eighth grade education.
Smith said that leadership shouldn’t depend on where you are.
“Be the best where you are . . . make the big time where you are,” Smith said.
Briggs spoke on whether players are different now and gave an example of team discipline.
“I think the kids have gotten better . . . one thing they know is if they miss class, they are going to run to the hospital and back, in 2018-2019, we had a young man who I love run to the hospital four times the first week of class . . .we just had our first hospital run of the year yesterday, and we are a month in,” Briggs said.
During the audience questions section, one member of the audience spoke to Smith’s character. Michael Shrout, whose late wife Marcia worked at the Wildcat Lodge (where the UK basketball team stays) during Smith’s time at UK, said that despite not having seen Smith for years, the day after his wife died, Smith called him to offer condolences.
“For someone to call and reach out eight years later, he’s a phenomenal human being,” Shrout said.
The next Leadership and Faith series event at Georgetown College will be on Oct. 3, with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman speaking.