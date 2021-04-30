Two men were arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon while Georgetown Police Department was investigating a shooting on Avondale Avenue.
Urbana Juanes, 26, and Alberto Martinez, 33, were arrested and charged with trafficking in more than 5 pounds of marijuana (first offense). Martinez was additionally charged with first-degree possess of a controlled substance - cocaine (first offense). The men were arrested at their residence on Avondale Avenue.
On Thursday morning, GPD began investigating a shots fired incident on Avondale Avenue that occurred earlier that same day. Nearly 40 casings were gathered from the scene, with multiple vehicles and one residence being struck, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said detectives became aware that Juanes and Martinez were involved in drug activity over the course of the investigation into the shooting. After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, police seized three handguns, cocaine and over five pounds of marijuana. Police do suspect that the shooting was an isolated incident, Allgood said.
But Allgood said it is unlikely that either man was involved in the shooting.
"We don't suspect them to be the shooter," Allgood said. "There's nothing pointing them toward that."
Allgood added that none of the three handguns seized from the residence were traced to the shooting.
"I doubt they were fired," he said. "They were located inside the residence, so I'd say the weapons that were used probably left the scene with the shooters."
Both men are being housed at the Scott County Detention Center with hearings scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Police also announced they are searching for a dark-colored pick-up truck with a chrome toolbox in the back that may be related to the shooting. After speaking to residents and canvasing the area, Allgood said they determined the truck may be involved. However, police have not yet been able to track down the owner of the vehicle.
Those with any information on the incident are encouraged to contact GPD at 502-863-7826.
