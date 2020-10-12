Michael Brumfield and Sarah Griffith have been charged with multiple counts after an ongoing child abuse investigation, according to Georgetown Police Department's Facebook.
They have been charged with one count endangering the welfare of a minor, one count of second-degree criminal abuse — child aged 12 or under, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree assault and one count strangulation.
Griffith is lodged at Scott County Detention Center and Brumfield is lodged at Jessamine County Detention Center, the post said.