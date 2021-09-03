Two deaths this week has pushed Scott County’s COVID pandemic toll to 40.
Two men, ages 43 and 72, died this week due to the coronavirus. Both men were unvaccinated. These are the third and fourth deaths since the COVID Delta surge began impacting Scott County in late July.
Five people were hospitalized Wednesday, pushing Georgetown Community Hospital’s COVID patient census to 19 on Thursday, including six in the ICU, hospital officials said. Four of the new hospital admissions are unvaccinated, and one is unknown. Hospital officials say the majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director estimates 86 percent of the county’s COVID cases are unvaccinated.
“The breakthrough cases, those who are vaccinated, typically do not require hospitalization,” Miller said.
On Wednesday, 117 new cases of COVID were confirmed in the county, pushing Scott County’s 7-day incident rate to 101, by far its highest incident rate since the pandemic began 18 months ago, stated WEDCO Health District. Wednesday was also the highest single-day for confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Of the 117 cases, 82 people were below the age of 40, including 42 under the age of 18.
GCH Chief Nursing Officer Donna Davis said the COVID Delta variant is striking younger people.
“We’ve had patients as young as 20 years old in our ICU with COVID,” Davis said.
When the pandemic began in March 2020, long-term care residents took the brunt of the virus, but that has not been the case with the Delta variant.
“The residents in long-term care facilities are vaccinated,” Miller said. “That’s another indication the vaccines are working.”
Scott County Schools required masks for students, teachers, staff and visitors in order to start school. So far, the masks appear to be working as the school system has continued in-person classes while 23 other Kentucky school systems have been forced to close due to COVID outbreaks.
On its webpage, Scott County Schools provides a chart with that day’s outbreaks. The chart, however, is not cumulative, and is only a snapshot of that day’s “new” cases. For Wednesday, the latest available at press time, the school system reported 17 students who tested positive, two staff members with 54 students quarantined and four staff members quarantined. Because there is no vaccine for anyone under the age of 12, school officials are watching the elementary and middle schools closely. Royal Spring Middle School reported the highest number of students testing positive with five.
Even so, the school system is struggling with other repercussions from the pandemic including a shortage of bus drivers, janitorial staff, some teacher positions, substitutes, food and supplies. A Facebook post from the school system’s Nutrition Department alerted students and parents that while there was plenty of food, some food items advertised would have to be occasionally substituted in order to feed everyone.
Statewide, Kentucky’s infection rate is the fifth highest in the nation over the past week, according to the New York Times. Thirty members of he Kentucky National Guard have begun a 30-day deployment at Pikeville Medical Center to help the hospital with the influx of COVID-19 patients, reports the Lexington Herald-Leader. National Guard troops have also been deployed to hospitals in Bowling Green and Morehead.
The Kentucky General Assembly took control of issues regarding the pandemic from the governor. Legislators are having committee meetings this week to decide what steps to take. Gov. Andy Beshear has said he will call a special session to enact whatever measures the legislators decide to take. Only the governor can call a special session, and the governor’s emergency powers expire on Sept. 13.
