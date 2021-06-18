SALYERSVILLE — Two Georgetown residents were arrested on several drug-related charges by Salyersville Police Department last weekend following a traffic stop.
Travis Kyle Ross, 30, and Tiffany Shanea Brown, 30, both of Georgetown, were traveling in a vehicle with Ryan Van Sexton, 37, of Garner, on Route 114 east of Salyersville around 6 a.m. Saturday, June 12. According to Mountain Top Media, an officer pulled the vehicle over after reportedly witnessing Sexton toss something out of the car.
When the officer questioned the group, Brown told police that Sexton gave her bags of heroin and told her to put them in a body cavity so they wouldn’t get caught, according to Mountain Top Media. However, when she tried to retrieve them, one of the bags ruptured and she was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment before being taken to jail.
Brown was charged with giving an officer false identifying information, importing heroin, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of failure to appear. Ross was charged with the same, with only one count of failure to appear but an additional charge of contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Meanwhile, Sexton was charged with criminal littering, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, importing heroin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) — first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates) — first offense and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) — first offense.
The three individuals are currently being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville.
Three weeks ago, Ross was arrested in Perry County by Kentucky State Police on several drug-related charges following a traffic stop. When KSP troopers searched the vehicle they located two ounces of a substance suspected to be fentanyl or heroin, a quarter-ounce of cocaine, a small amount of prescription medication, a .22 caliber handgun and more than $2,000 in cash. Ross was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a vehicle under the influence and several other traffic charges. He was held at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
