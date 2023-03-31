On March 28, after receiving tips on a robbery, Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin Cantrell. Cantrell is charged first-degree burglary, said Robert Tackett, Sergeant with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery happened on March 24 at around 3 a.m.
“We executed the search warrant at his residence and found some the stolen materials from USA Towing,” Tackett said.
Cantrell allegedly took some tools, which were recovered in the execution of the warrant, Tackett said.
“There was approximately $1,000 stolen. We didn’t get that back,” Tackett said.
According to a post on the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, two other individuals remain at large.
“We’re still looking to make arrest on the other two suspects,” Tackett said
The Sheriff’s Office encourages those with any information or if you’re able to identify anyone in the video to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (502)-863-7855 or text the office at (859) 509-0510.