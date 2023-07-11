Two juveniles have been identified following a call made to the public via Facebook by the Georgetown Police Department. GPD asked for assistance in identifying the two who “tortured a cat” on Locust Street, GPD wrote in the post. The animal did not survive, the post goes on to say. As of Monday morning, the post also included photos of the two individuals from security camera footage, but “the video is too graphic to post,” wrote GPD.
As of Monday morning, the post had more than 700 comments and 1,400 shares on the social media platform.