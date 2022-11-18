Two people died in separate accidents this week in Scott County.
Diego Garcia, 39, was killed when he was crushed beneath a heavy object being carried by a forklift at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, said Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton. Authorities did not identify the object, but eyewitnesses said it was a bank of lockers.
Garcia was a bystander when the accident occurred.
The incident occurred about 11 a.m. Tuesday, stated Kim Ogle, TMMK corporate communications manager.
“We are working closely and cooperating fully with agencies and investigations into the incident,” Ogle said in a press release. “Words cannot express our sadness for our fellow team member and our deepest sympathies go to his loved ones.”
TMMK halted production following the incident.
University of Kentucky senior Sydney Cassady, 22, was killed Monday evening when her Toyota Corolla was struck broadside by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said.
Troy Brewer, 52, of Frankfort, was driving the pickup truck, said Lt. Jeremy Johnson of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Cassady was visiting her family before the accident, Johnson said. She was a senior at UK majoring in Foreign Language and International Economics/Spanish and was from Rockfield, which is near Bowling Green.
The accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. and remains under investigation by the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Unit, a joint project between the Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Cassady was exiting the subdivision at Seminole, near Payne Depot Road when she apparently crossed into the path of the truck, Johnson said.
“There was a box truck in the slow lane and the pickup was in the fast lane,” Johnson said. “She did not see the pickup and the pickup did not see her because of the box truck. She was turning left, and I guess she thought she could make it because she did not see the pickup.”
Brewer was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital and later transferred to he University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Johnson said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Cassady’s family. The link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sydney-cassidy.