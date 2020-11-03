Two people were arrested and charged with multiple narcotics trafficking charges by the Georgetown Police Department.
Police served a search warrant in the 100 block of Santa Barbara Drive, confiscating about 31grams of suspected cocaine and quantities of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Lortab pills.
Jason Reed was arrested and charged with: trafficking in controlled substances (cocaine), first degree; trafficking in controlled substances (opiates), first degree; trafficking in controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first degree; drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), second degree.
Erica Morrison was arrested and charged with: trafficking in controlled substance (cocaine), first degree; trafficking in controlled substances (opiates), first degree; trafficking in controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first degree; drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), second degree and possession of marijuana.
