Two Georgetown residents were arrested and charged Saturday in connection with the armed robbery at the McDonald’s on Connector Road.
Georgetown Police Department arrested Terry Bivins, 40, and Betty Tompkins, 46, for the robbery that occurred last week. The two have been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery (complicity).
The pair allegedly robbed the McDonald’s on Connector Road at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday morning with a handgun. They left the establishment with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, GPD suspects.
Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said GPD examined the surveillance video from McDonald’s and paid attention to the clothing and items used during the robbery, but it was really the community that pointed them in the right direction.
“What really put it over the top that really helped was after we put it on Facebook,” he said. “We got a lot of tips from citizens, people from the community calling in and letting us know things to follow up on. We did that and were able to develop enough probable cause that led us to the suspects and their address.”
Upon finding the address, Allgood said they were granted a search warrant which led to enough evidence for an arrest.
“After a search warrant, we were able to find the suspects and items that were used in the robbery,” he said.
Allgood said the matter is still under investigation and more charges for the two may follow.
Both Bivins and Tompkins have a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. The two are currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
