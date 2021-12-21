Ryan Knoblock and Ashlee Knoblock were arrested and charged in connection with THC vapes and gummies being sold to juveniles, a Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states.
“Based on complaints of THC Vapes and THC Gummies being sold to juveniles at Great Crossing High School, detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and executed (a) search warrant (Thursday) that resulted in the arrest of two people,” the post reads.
Ryan is charged with trafficking marijuana over five-pounds and disorderly conduct. Ashlee is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operation, according to SCSCO.
“Dozens of THC vapes and gummies were located and over 30-pounds of marijuana was seized,” SCSO wrote. “Detectives believe these drugs were directly linked to being pushed toward young people in our community.”