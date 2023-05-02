Two Scott County residents were killed in separate vehicle accidents, including a man who died when his vehicle went over an embankment on his own property Saturday.

Torren Colcord, 57, was discovered about 8:27 a.m. Saturday on Seahawk Drive, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Colcord’s vehicle apparently went down a hill, struck a tree and flipped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

