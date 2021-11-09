Two Scott County natives were featured during an opinion segment on Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus Monday.
Amanda Hambrick Ashcraft, a minister in New York City, and Dr. Natasha DeJarnett, an associate professor at the University of Louisville, were representing the viewpoint of Democrat voters while two other speakers were representing the Republican perspective. Ashcraft and DeJarnett are each graduates of Scott County High School.
Harris Faulkner, the show’s host, wanted to focus on the downturn in President Biden’s popularity according to recent polls.
“Certainly, there are definite concerns when it comes to the Democratic Party,” DeJarnett said. “I see last week’s election results a little more optimistically. They were close, but we also have these approval ratings that are low. But I would say that approval ratings have been low since 2017, so there’s some challenges. But when we look ahead to the midterms in the coming year, they often have a flip, a switch in terms of party.
“So, for Democrats to be successful, we cannot continue to do the same thing and expect things to be different. And we need radical change. So, for me the things most important going forward is our health. What is more important than our health. So, I want to see bold strong action to support bold and strong action so we can turn the corner on this pandemic.”
Faulkner, who is Black, mildly chastised Ashcraft, and said she was avoiding the subject when she said Republicans use race to win elections.
“My take is we need to be able to talk about the role racially coded attacks play in American politics,” Ashcraft said. “Using racially coded attacks have been an organizational tool by the GOP for decades. Whether we are talking about how the whole Pro-Life movement came out of the GOP’s desires to keep schools racially segregated. We forget that. And now, we are using racially coded attacks in how we are talking about Critical Race Theory and not wanting to talk about the real ways that racism, white supremacy, and the patriarchy is a very violent way in this nation.”
Following the show, Ashcraft said she wanted to make a point about racially coded attacks by politicians, especially Republicans.
“I wish I had more time,” Ashcraft said via telephone moments after her segment concluded. “It’s Fox News, so you know the questions are going to be tilted. I wanted to make the point the Democratic Party needs to organize against the GOP for using racially coded attacks to win elections.”
This is the third appearance on Fox News for Ashcraft, who first appeared last October, then on Election Night and Monday. In addition to her ministry, Ashcraft has recently started a page on Instagram called @raisingimagination
“I think it is great that two Scott County High School graduates were on Fox News giving the Democrat viewpoint,” Ashcraft said. “I am always pushing my Kentucky roots.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.