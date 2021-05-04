Two men were arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon while Georgetown Police Department was investigating a shooting on Avondale Avenue.
Urbana Juanes, 26, and Alberto Martinez, 33, were arrested and charged with trafficking in more than five pounds of marijuana (first offense). Martinez was additionally charged with first-degree possess of a controlled substance - cocaine (first offense). The men were arrested at their residence on Avondale Avenue.
On Thursday morning, GPD began investigating a shots fired incident on Avondale Avenue that occurred earlier that same day. Nearly 40 casings were gathered from the scene, with multiple vehicles and one residence being struck, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said detectives became aware that Juanes and Martinez were involved in drug activity over the course of the investigation into the shooting. After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, police seized three handguns, cocaine and over five pounds of marijuana. Police do suspect that the shooting was an isolated incident, Allgood said.
But Allgood said it is unlikely that either man was involved in the shooting.
“We don’t suspect them to be the shooter,” Allgood said. “There’s nothing pointing them toward that.”
Allgood added that none of the three handguns seized from the residence were traced to the shooting.
“I doubt they were fired,” he said. “They were located inside the residence, so I’d say the weapons that were used probably left the scene with the shooters.”
Both men are being housed at the Scott County Detention Center with hearings scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Police also announced they are searching for a dark-colored pickup truck with a chrome toolbox in the back that may be related to the shooting. After speaking to residents and canvasing the area, Allgood said they determined the truck may be involved. However, police have not yet been able to track down the owner of the vehicle.
Those with any information on the incident are encouraged to contact GPD at 502-863-7826.
An ongoing GPD investigation of an apartment complex shooting has been connected to a similar incident in Lexington that left a five-year-old child permanently blind.
GPD responded to a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Upon arrival, officers learned a round had been fired from Apartment No. 10 at Elkhorn Creek Apartments into an adjacent apartment. The round went through the owner’s kitchen cabinet, but no injuries were reported.
However, upon arrival, nobody was located in the apartment where the shot was fired. Police did seize several weapons, including two rifles, and a significant amount of marijuana.
Now, Allgood said one of the guns was the same one used in a similar shooting in Lexington.
“During our investigation with Lexington and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) through forensics and an investigation of the firearms, we were able to connect that to a shooting in Lexington where a five-year-old child was hit in the head,” Allgood said. “Through the investigation, it showed that one of the weapons that we seized was linked to the shooting in Lexington.
The Lexington incident occurred back in December and left the five-year-old boy, Malakai Roberts, permanently blind, according to WKYT. Lexington Metro Police stated the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Shots were fired from outside the home striking the child in the head while he was sleeping in his bed in an apartment on Catera Trace off Old Todds Road. WKYT reported the bullet missed the boy’s brain by two centimeters. A bullet also injured an adult in the same incident.
GPD is continuing to work the case alongside Lexington Metro Police.
Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact GPD at 502-863-7826 or Lexington Metro Police at 859-258-3600.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.