Georgetown Police Department is currently seeking two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the McDonald’s on Connector Road early Thursday morning.
The two suspects were only described as being a black male and black female who robbed the fast food chain at approximately 1:24 a.m. The individuals were wearing masks at the time of the incident.
Officials said the two entered the McDonald’s armed with a handgun and were able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money. Police think the two then fled the scene in a vehicle.
GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said no further information on the robbery or suspects is being released at this time.
Those with any information on the incident are encouraged to contact GPD at 502-863-7826.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office also arrested a Louisville man on several drug trafficking-related charges following a traffic stop Tuesday.
Mark Anthony Lewis, 42, was pulled over on I-64 Tuesday. During the traffic stop, deputies suspected illegal activity and searched the vehicle.
During the search, police found approximately 372 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of heroin, 32 grams of marijuana, 40 Xanax tablets and $2,260 in cash.
Lewis was arrested and charged with no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense — heroin), trafficking marijuana (less than 8 oz. — first offense), third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified — first offense), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (opiates — first offense), drug paraphernalia buy/posses and first-degree promoting contraband.
Lewis is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
