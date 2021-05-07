Two teens are charged with several counts for a shots fired incident near Lemons Mill Elementary School on Friday.
The two teens, who are 15 and 16 years old, have been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, minor in possession of a handgun, three counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), second-degree fleeing or evading police, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
"There were two juveniles located in a field and they were shooting at cans," said GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood. "They were detained and were taken to the police department."
Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the source of the gunshots and detained the two teenagers on an adjacent property to the school.
Currently, a K-9 unit is searching the area where the two were located, Allgood said. Police were able to locate two additional handguns with two magazines and a cell phone.
Lemons Mill Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution. However officials said the incident did not occur on school grounds and that there was no threat to anyone on school property. No injuries were reported.
More charges could be pending as the investigation continues, Allgood said.
Allgood said this is an isolated incident and is not believed to be connected to other shootings throughout the county over the last few weeks.
