Two teens have been arrested in connection with the shots fired incident at a possible high school house party on the 100 block of Alexandria Jett.
Turlough McEntee, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for pointing handguns at the homeowner where the party took place.
“They’re being charged for pointing the guns at a person,” said Scott County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eddie Hart. “Any time someone does that and it rises to a level of pointing a loaded weapon at people, it’s very dangerous. The appropriate charge, without a bullet being fired, is wanton endangerment.”
Hart said McEntee was arrested on Monday, and the 16-year-old juvenile turned himself in Wednesday morning. It is unknown if the two individuals are students.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office previously reported that more than 20 rounds had been fired and struck two homes, the house hosting the party and an adjacent home. No injuries have been reported.
Hart said a high school party was taking place at a home on Alexandria Jett when eight to 10 people arrived who were not invited. After being asked to leave, two individuals, allegedly McEntee and the 16-year-old juvenile, pulled handguns and pointed them at the homeowner. A few minutes later, the shots were fired. However, Hart said they are still investing who actually fired the shots.
“There were dozens of people at this party,” Hart said. “They’re (investigators) slowly interviewing these people, interviewing people who were out on the streets when the shots were fired. Based on what those statements turn out to be, there could be more charges on the two subjects that have been arrested or the other subjects that came with them.”
McEntee and the 16-year-old juvenile are not being ruled out as suspects, Hart said.
“Obviously, they’re charged with having weapons, and a short time after they were observed with weapons pointing them at people in a threatening manner, shots were fired,” Hart said. “They’re on the list of our subjects for the shots that were fired out there. They are definitely people of interest in the actual shooting.”
McEntee is currently being housed at the Scott County Detention Center with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Those with any information on the incident are encouraged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855. Those wishing to remain anonymous may use the Text-A-Tip line at 859-509-0510.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.