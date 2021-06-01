Two students at Lexington Catholic High School students were pronounced dead after a car accident on Carrick Pike on Memorial Day.
The names and ages of the two deceased teenagers are not being released at this time. One of the deceased was the driver of the vehicle and another was a passenger.
The remaining two passengers in the vehicle were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital with minor injuries. It is unknown where the other two individuals attended school.
While drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved, Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy would be completed to verify that information. The two deceased were transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort Tuesday morning for the autopsy.
Officials responded to the accident at approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday, May 31. The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle occupied by a driver and three passengers was traveling east on Carrick Pike in southeastern Scott County when the accident occurred.
"The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and it came over the hill out there, and that's when it struck the other vehicle," he said. "It (the vehicle) then came off the roadway and struck a utility pole."
Officials said no one in the other vehicle was injured.
Following an investigation by the Georgetown Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit, Hart said it was determined speed was a factor in the accident.
The investigation will remain ongoing pending the results of the autopsy, Hart said.