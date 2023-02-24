Two tornado shelters are currently in process of being placed within the county, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Hennigan. One will be located off Lyle Road and the other around Parkers Mobile Home Park in Stamping Ground. 

“If we go to a tornado watch, we tell people to go to a well built structure, they don’t have that option,” Hennigan said about Stamping Ground’s mobile home park. “They don’t have a basement. They don’t have interior rooms. So, we needed to come up with a better choice.”

