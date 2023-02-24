Two tornado shelters are currently in process of being placed within the county, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Hennigan. One will be located off Lyle Road and the other around Parkers Mobile Home Park in Stamping Ground.
“If we go to a tornado watch, we tell people to go to a well built structure, they don’t have that option,” Hennigan said about Stamping Ground’s mobile home park. “They don’t have a basement. They don’t have interior rooms. So, we needed to come up with a better choice.”
This need came to light last year after a tornado went under the radar of the National Weather Service that struck Stamping Ground, Hennigan said.
“Our first alert was when somebody called 911 and said, ‘There is a trailer on top of my trailer,’” he said.
With research, Hennigan found Survive-A-Storm, who provides self-contained units that are “guaranteed to survive (an) EF-5 tornado,” Hennigan said.
“These portable storm shelters are prefabricated from quarter-inch cold rolled steel at our factory in Thomasville, Georgia and shipped to the installation site and set by crane onto a massive steel-reinforced concrete foundation,” reads the Survive-A-Storm website.
Hennigan has been in touch with area churches before, and they have been more than willing to help with shelter, he said, but the need for a closer shelter is important so that residents don’t have to drive in a storm.
“We got a piece of land donated by the owners of Parkers Mobile Home Park where one of the trailers got demolished in the other tornado,” Hennigan said. “She just didn’t put a new one in there; saved that spot for us.”
The mobile home park off Lyle Road is also in need of shelter, he said.
“They (have) the same situation,” Hennigan said. There (are) hundreds of mobile homes in there and no real strong structure that they can get to.”
Each shelter would house 100 people and cost $150,000 before upgrades, he said.
“The money is already budgeted into this year’s budget, so, there is no problem with funding or anything,” Hennigan said. “We’re just waiting on supply chain, and everything that it takes, in order to get that building actually established here in Scott County.”
Hennigan is looking into possible upgrades for the shelter door, he said. The original is a latch mechanism, but an electronic version is being considered.
“Rather than us trying to drive all the way to Lyle Road, it’d be nice to just hit that button and know that the doors open; and then send somebody down there to monitor it once it is open,” he said.
There would still be a latch key, if needed, Hennigan said.
“The buildings are self-sustaining,” he said. “They have solar panels so there is minimal electricity. There will always be lights and ventilation, You’re not just going into a tube and hoping for the best.”
Hennigan hopes the shelters only have to be used for a few minutes at a time during a storm, but he recognizes a better system may be needed if used in long-term situations. He is eyeing the use of generators if the shelters may need to be used as warming centers or non-tornado related situations.
“I want to see it in person first, before I say that we are going to use it for all these other options, but those are things that we are aiming towards,” Hennigan said.
Hennigan may plan to put more shelters in place, he said, but these are just the start of the project.