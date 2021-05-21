Two units in an apartment building were displaced following an accidental fire on Monday.
Although no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported, the fire caused two units in the apartment building at 402 West Lynn Street to be vacated.
“There were six apartments in that one particular building, and four of the six units are still occupied,” said GFD Chief Eric Colson. “The unit where the fire was located was pretty much a total loss. The adjoining apartment also had be vacated due to water damage and smoke damage.”
Georgetown Fire Department was dispatched to the building Monday in regards to a fire alarm going off, Colson said.
“Shortly before 11 that morning we received a call from a neighboring apartment about a fire alarm going off,” he said. “Upon our arrival, we did some investigation and found a fire in Unit 402. Crews worked to extinguish and ventilate the fire.”
After locating the fire, the call was updated to a working structure fire. According to a press release issued by GFD, the fire was confined to the bedroom of Unit 402 with smoke and water damage to the rest of the apartment.
According to the press release, two dogs were also rescued from the apartment and recovered by the tenet.
Colson said the cause of the fire was ruled an accident after an investigation.
GFD received assistance from Scott County Fire Department, Georgetown-Scott County EMS, Georgetown Police Department and Georgetown Housing Authority in the investigation.
While on the scene, a GFD callback crew and multiple Scott County Fire units had to respond to a fire alarm at Georgetown College as well. However, nothing more was reported from this incident.
