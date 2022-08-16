Scott County has been identified by the Kentucky Department of Education as an area struggling with a teacher shortage, but Superintendent Billy Parker said the school system is okay for the start of school on Aug. 17.
A projected of 30,000 teachers have left or are planning to leave the teaching profession in Kentucky, according to reports from the KDE. Many of those leaving the profession are either those early in their career or retiring early, states the KDE. As a result, the Kentucky Professional Standards Board of the KDE has approved an emergency regulation alternative route to obtaining teacher certification.
“There were times earlier this summer that our level of concern was relatively high,” Parker said about teacher numbers. “(Human Resources Director Damon Stefanic) assures me that we are in pretty good shape.
“From what I’ve heard from my colleagues in other school districts we are in a far better position than most.”
Even so, with just a few days before the start of school, Scott County is working to fill about a dozen teaching positions across the district and about seven aides positions, Parker said.
“This is probably on pace with a typical year in terms of openings we still have at this point,” Parker said. “The Special Education teacher openings may be slightly higher, but not extremely.”
The number of teachers hired under emergency certifications are up, he said.
“But I don’t have those numbers now,” Parker said.
Here is information from the Department of Education on exactly how this will work:
Under Option 9, an EPSB-approved college or university may partner with a school district or educational cooperative to develop an expedited certification program that results in a bachelor’s degree and initial teaching certification within three school years. The program must:
—Include a residency or paraprofessional component which employs the person within the participating district to gain work experience;
—Use experienced teachers employed by the district to provide coaching and mentorship; and
—Be designed to meet the needs of the participating district and may include an emphasis on developing a teacher pipeline for the district’s students, improving the numbers of underrepresented populations among the district’s workforce or focusing on increasing the number of teachers with certification areas that are in high demand.