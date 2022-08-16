Scott County has been identified by the Kentucky Department of Education as an area struggling with a teacher shortage, but Superintendent Billy Parker said the school system is okay for the start of school on Aug. 17.

A projected of 30,000 teachers have left or are planning to leave the teaching profession in Kentucky, according to reports from the KDE. Many of those leaving the profession are either those early in their career or retiring early, states the KDE. As a result, the Kentucky Professional Standards Board of the KDE has approved an emergency regulation alternative route to obtaining teacher certification.

