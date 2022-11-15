A University of Kentucky senior died Monday when her car was struck by a pickup on the bypass.
Sydney Cassady, 22, died instantly when her Toyota was struck broadside by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Troy Brewer, 52, of Frankfort, said Lt. Jeremy Johnson of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Cassady was visiting her family before the accident, Johnson said. She was a senior at UK majoring in Foreign Language and International Economics/Spanish and was from Rockfield, which is near Bowling Green.
The accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. and remains under investigation by the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Unit, a joint project between the Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Cassady was exiting the subdivision at Seminole, near Paynes Depot Road when she apparently crossed into the path of the truck, Johnson said.
“There was a box truck in the slow lane and the pickup was in the fast lane,” Johnson said. “She did not see the pickup and the pickup did not see her because of the box truck. She was turning left, and I guess she thought she could make it because she did not see the pickup.”
Brewer was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Johnson said.
This is Georgetown’s third fatal accident in about two months.