FRANKFORT — Kentucky’s string of months with a record low unemployment rate, which began in April, has now reached three months, according to June figures released Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.7%. That is down 0.1 percentage points from the 3.8% reported in May, and a drop of 1.1% from the 4.8% recorded for the state one year ago.

