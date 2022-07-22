FRANKFORT — Kentucky’s string of months with a record low unemployment rate, which began in April, has now reached three months, according to June figures released Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.7%. That is down 0.1 percentage points from the 3.8% reported in May, and a drop of 1.1% from the 4.8% recorded for the state one year ago.
“Demand for workers remained strong in June,” said the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mike Clark. “More people reported having a job last month. This increase, coupled with a slight decline in the number of people participating in the labor force, pushed the state’s unemployment rate for June down to 3.7%.”
Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,064,102 in June 2022, down 726 people from May. However, the number of individuals employed in June increased by 1,085 to 1,986,909 while the number of unemployed decreased by 1,811 to 77,193.
In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment jumped by 10,000 jobs in June 2022 compared to May 2022. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 57,900 jobs or 3.1% compared to June 2021.
“While robust hiring among Kentucky’s leisure and hospitality businesses drove much of June’s job gains, the gains were broad-based,” said Clark. “Eight of the 11 major sectors reported higher levels of employment.”
Two sectors, information and mining and logging, remained the same, while the other services sector, which includes repairs and maintenance, personal care services, and religious organizations, showed a loss of 300 jobs.
Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
Kentucky closed in on the U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for June, which was 3.6%, unchanged from May, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.