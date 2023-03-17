With Easter coming up April 9, communities across Scott County are getting ready to celebrate with community egg hunts.
In Stamping Ground, Stamping Ground Elementary will host an event on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the egg hunt starting at 11:20. This is the 13th year that Dale Perry and his family are helping put it on.
“Five-thousand eggs are ready to go and we hope to have 2,000 more ready before (the event),” Perry said.
‘Prize eggs’ will be hidden throughout the hunt.
In years past, the prize eggs have been golden as well as camouflage he said.
Among the guests will be the Easter Bunny and Mr. Peep, the event will also feature an Easter themed petting zoo for children to visit, Perry said.
A raffle will also be happening and the winners of the raffle will get a bike with a helmet.
“It’s a great event. It warms my heart to see the kids enjoy it,” Perry said.
Also in Stamping Ground, Cedar Grove will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., which will happen rain or shine.
The city of Sadieville is not hosting an Easter Egg hunt according to Sadieville city officials.
Sadieville Christian Church will host this year’s event on the lawn from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
If in the event of rain, activities will move inside.