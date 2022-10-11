The News-Graphic and the Scott County Public Library will sponsor a forum between the candidates for mayor of Georgetown and a meet-and-greet event for all candidates later this month.
Both events will be held at the library.
The mayoral forum will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. between candidates David Lusby and Burney Jenkins. David Thompson, executive director of the Kentucky Press Association and a life-long Georgetown resident, will serve as moderator. The event will be available via Facebook Live on the News-Graphic’s Facebook page.
Both candidates will present a two-minute introduction prior to the event and then answer prepared questions. At the conclusion, each candidate will present a three-minute wrap up.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, candidates from all offices will be available to meet and discuss issues with voters. The event will be come-and-go and will be held from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
There will be no charge to attend either event.
The sample ballot will be published in the News-Graphic’s Nov. 1 edition, which will also include columns from all candidates detailing their qualifications and why they deserve your vote.
The News-Graphic traditionally holds similar events as part of a public service.
