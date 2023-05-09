The first reading of the Scott County Fiscal Court’s 2023-24 budget is scheduled for May 25 with a second reading June 9.
A budget workshop review is scheduled for May 15 at 3:30 p.m.
“We met with department heads, constitutional officers,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “We’ve gone through every line.”
Pay steps are “being looked at,” he said. Employees that reach two-and-a-half, seven-and-a-half and 12-and-a-half years of total service will see pay steps.
“Currently, there is only a five-year wait before reaching the next tier,” Covington said. “The addition of new tiers should support our employee retention efforts.”
Length of employment currently averages five years, he said.
“The cost to add that is about $120,000,” Covington said. “But, we really think it is needed. Your new employee will see a bump at two-and-a-half instead of five (years).”
To adjust the current tier system of five, 10 and 15 year pay steps will cost $37,000, he said. Pay compression between staff and supervision within EMS and EMA is recommended to be adjusted at a cost of $59,000.
“Our fire and law enforcement, sheriff’s office, have the training incentive program through the state,” Covington said. “EMS does 150 hours of training annually but … they don’t get any training incentive. We’re proposing a $3,000-per-employee, for 150 hours of training, incentive.”
Paramedics with critical care certification would get a $4,000 incentive, he said.
Sheriff’s office pay adjustments are recommended to increase $1 across the board for deputies and uniformed full-time staff, Covington said. That adjustment would cost $135,000.
“Law enforcement has changed the last four years,” he said. “And, with that, the need to look at compensation adjustments has gone with that.”
The numbers have not been finalized, Covington said, but it has been in discussion.
Pay compression adjustments at Scott County Detention Center would cost $26,000, he said.
“Currently, the jail is required 40 hours of training, but there is no incentive there either,” Covington said. “If they went to 50 hours of training, the proposal from the budget committee would be around $1,000 training incentive to those employees completing that.”
Three School Resource Officer (SRO) positions are being discussed to be added to Scott County Sheriff’s Office, as well, he said.
“We have a significant capital plan that is new to our budget, but it has to be accounted for,” Covington said. “You gotta put it all in there and show it. And you have to show how we are going to compensate and pay for it, allocate funds for it. We’ll share that information with you, too. But, until we get this bid in, we’re just throwing darts at it. We’ve got informational darts. I hope everybody—we have put in a lot of time to this point. We still got work to do. I appreciate everybody’s efforts.”
In other business:
—Capital projects discussed.
—Electrical inspection is proposing to add a fee for getting a solar panel array on a residential home, Covington said. The fee would be $250.
—Landscaping buffer requirements discussed. It is recommended that the buffer requirement be increased between new development and existing A1 ag property from 15 feet to 50 feet setback, said Joe Kane. New landscaping would have to be setback off property line 35 feet. Fencing will be 6 feet, no-climb fence required. Recommended for the boundary between city and county.
—Bluegrass Water action was discussed.
—Reapportionment was discussed and is scheduled May 2023 due to Census delays.
—A graduation parade is scheduled for May 23.