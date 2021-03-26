SADIEVILLE — The city commission gave updates two on construction projects regarding US-32 and Vine Street at its Monday night meeting.
Mayor Robert Wagoner said the Vine Street project has been in the forefront of the commission’s mind for some time, hoping to widen the road in order to allow emergency vehicles to pass and still allow residents to park.
“Everybody thinks it’s something that has to be done because of the safety factor of getting ambulances and firetrucks and stuff like that up the street and the situation with parking on the street,” he said. “The road is narrow. It’s not the fault of anybody. It’s just years ago when it was designed it was designed for horse and buggy and those things just don’t exist anymore.”
The city recently applied for an 80-20 matching grant, with the city’s portion being 20 percent of the roughly $245,000 project total, but they are still watching to hear back.
Wagoner said it was “deemed an emergency situation that needs to be fixed” as soon as possible. He referred to two instances where emergency vehicles and personnel were unable to get to an incident in time due to the extremely narrow road - one involved a fire and the other an ambulance.
“We’ve made our investment, the city has, and it seems like the project met the profile and was deemed a traffic problem or hazard,” he said. “I talked with the commissioner of transportation and the superintendent from District 7 and they both said the project needed to be done. It’s the wheels of bureaucracy. They move very, very slow, and we’re at their mercy.”
The US-32 project is also awaiting further action. The engineering firm for the project, HMB, met with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last week for preliminary items and to begin the design phase. However, Wagoner said the actual implementation of the project is still a little way down the line.
“I would say complete to where you can drive down through there, you’re looking at three years,” he said.
The project totals more than $7 million, but funding is already worked into the budget for the next three years.
The commission tabled a firearm ordinance regulating the discharge of firearms within the city limits, which is roughly one-square mile.
“I don’t think anybody on the commission is not a proponent of the second amendment, but my concern is people shooting within the city limits,” Wagoner said.
The concern arises because of those people who’s larger properties may fall into city limits, Wagoner added.
“We have people that own farmland, I think one property owner owns 80 acres,” he said. “How can you say you can’t shoot on those 80 acres, especially when they have cattle and coyotes and stuff? There’s nothing fair to me bout it or right about it.”
Wagoner said city attorney Jason Obermeyer, who read a drafted sample ordinance at the meeting, would be re-examining the possible ordinance, but that there’s no easy answers.
“The attorney is going to look at that again and see if there’s a good, fair way to do it,” he said. “We’re just trying to protect the population, but I don’t want to infringe on anyone’s rights. Places like Georgetown don’t really have those issues, but where it’s somewhat rural, it comes up from time to time.”
Commissioner Debra Stamper also gave an update on the splash pad project at Veterans Park, which is awaiting notice of two grant applications that were applied for earlier this year. One grant is an 80-20 matching grant, similar to the aforementioned Vine Street grant, and the other was a 50-50 matching grant. Wagoner estimated the total cost at approximately $140,000 and went on to explain some more detail of what the splash pad could entail.
“We’re getting a lot of support for this,” he said. “It’s not just for the kids, it will be set up for disabled folks and people in wheelchairs to use, They’ll be able to just roll on it. The splash pads will have attractions shooting out water, different figures, different shapes, maybe one like a palm tree or one like a frog. There will be about six different attractions and that’s not anything huge. However, I think something like that will go over well.”
The pads will also be time sensitive, meaning that they will only run for a period of time when turned on and then need to be turned on again. This is to taper the expenses, rather than having them running non-stop, Wagoner said.
“You will hit it with your foot and after so long it will cut off and you’ll have to hit the button again,” he said.
The commission scheduled a public meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, in which the commission along with the Bluegrass Area Development District (ADD) could explain the project in further detail.
“We’re just going to tell you this is what we have in our mind and what we feel like is affordable and where we can get the money to go,” Wagoner said. “Bluegrass ADD will be there to help facilitate the meeting. We’ve done preliminary cost estimates, it just seems like something that’s very doable for the kids.”
Stamper added that she would also like to expand the parking and walkaway to the creek at Veteran’s Park, regardless of grant funding for the splash pad project. However, this information is also included in the grant applications.
Other actions taken by the Sadieville City Commission at Monday night’s meeting include:
— Amended the Season’s Lawncare contract to include areas, such as railroad bank along Main Street.
— Approved the annexation and zone change for 151 Vine Street after permission was granted by the property owner.
— Tabled ordinance relating to animal waste due to lack of evidence.
— Scheduled 215 Main Street for property sale to the master commissioner.
— Approved a motion to allow city attorney to prepare 842 Pike Street, a city-owner property, to go up for sale.
— Approved a $5,316.50 purchase and installation for a mobile radio for the second police cruiser, with a technician located in Scott County.
— Approved a double order of ammunition for police.
— Approved a $400 purchase for flowers in downtown areas.
— Approved $536.86 Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association clerk training in Bowling Green for City Clerk Laura Centers.
— Approved $20 webinar hosted by the Kentucky League of Cities for Centers to attended.
— Approved $399 purchase to upgrade the city’s QuickBooks program to current version.
— Approved $500 to the Aubrey Aynes contract for the city’s website, which is to be renewed yearly.
