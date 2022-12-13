The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises the public that this news release serves as an update. The Streetscape project continues for Georgetown in Scott County. The City of Georgetown and KYTC District 7 Office partnered to provide improvements.
The work spans 375 feet along US 460 between Water Street and Royal Spring Street. In addition, it includes 200 feet beside Water Street in downtown Georgetown.
The plan incorporates the refurbishment of an existing dry stack stone wall Royal Springs viaduct bridge. New concrete sidewalks with curb and gutter, upgraded storm water drainage infrastructure, street lighting and additional amenities are included.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 – 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. (times are approximate)
Royal Springs Bridge/Highway US 460
— the bridge will be closed between milepoints 9.46 and 9.52 for paving repair operations
— the bridge is located at Royal Springs Park
— motorists can utilize South Water Street
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.