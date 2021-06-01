Two students at Lexington Catholic High School were pronounced dead after a car accident on Carrick Pike on Memorial Day.
David Cervoni, 16, and Dominic Bilotta, 17, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two were teammates of the Lexington Catholic High School cross-country team. The names of the two deceased individuals was released in a letter to families of students by Lexington Catholic High School President Sandra R. Young and Principal Mathew George on Tuesday afternoon.
Bilotta was the driver of the vehicle while Cervoni was in the rear driver-side passenger seat, said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The remaining two passengers in the vehicle were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital with minor injuries. The front seat passenger was a male student at Lexington Catholic High School, while the other backseat passenger was a female student at Bryan Station High School in Lexington.
While drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved, Hart said an autopsy would be completed to verify that information. The two deceased were transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort Tuesday morning for the autopsy.
Officials responded to the accident at approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday, May 31. The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle occupied by a driver and three passengers was traveling east on Carrick Pike in southeastern Scott County when the accident occurred.
"The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and it came over the hill out there, and that's when it struck the other vehicle," he said. "It (the vehicle) then came off the roadway and struck a utility pole."
Following an investigation by the Georgetown Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit, Hart said it was determined speed was a factor in the accident.
Officials said no one in the other vehicle was injured. Josh Masterson, director of Georgetown College Campus Safety, was the driver of the other vehicle and was on his way to pick up his children from a relative's home when he was struck.
"There was some headlights coming at us and I could tell they were coming a little faster than they needed to be on that road," Masterson said. "I pulled over as far as I could in the grass, I was kind of restricted by a tree and a mailbox, and as the vehicle popped the hill, they were kind of center of the road. It's a two-lane road, but it's not marked so it's a very narrow road. I didn't realize at the time that they had actually side-swiped our car. We had some paint transfer and minor damage, but I didn't realize it at the time though. I found that out much later.
"When they passed us, I could tell that it was not going to be a good situation, so I watched them in the rearview as they continued on. They overcorrected unfortunately and went off the road, then overcorrected again and that's when they ended up on the opposite side of the road, and I believe the vehicle rolled and flipped and struck a telephone pole at that time. I turned around in one of the neighbor's yards and went back, ran down the hill and it was a pretty horrific scene at that point."
Despite being a retired police officer himself, Masterson said the emotion of that night is something that will stick with him.
"As retired law enforcement, I've got 1,000 of those images, and it's one of those things that really sticks out to you," he said. "Not only the scene, but one of the parents were there and that was tough seeing them being told that their child was no longer with them. That kind of thing adds to the emotionalness of it, not just what you saw being there."
If he had to give one word of advice to drivers, Masterson said it would be to exercise extreme caution especially on smaller roads like Carrick Pike.
"I know people talk to their kids about excessive speeds and districted driving," he said. "If there's anything that I can stress out of this is really reinforce that to your children. This wasn't a case of drunken driving or drug driving or anything, this was just a bunch of kids who were inexperienced drivers driving too fast — a mistake that unfortunately got us where we are today."
The investigation will remain ongoing pending the results of the autopsy, which will not be released for six-to-eight weeks, Hart said.
A prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Lexington. Lexington Catholic High School had grief counselors and priests available on campus for several hours on Wednesday as well.
