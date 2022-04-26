Editor’s Note: Georgetown attorney Robert Cornett has returned for the second time to Poland to assist in a humanitarian effort for refugees from the war in Ukraine. The News-Graphic asked Cornett to share his daily experiences, including a possible venture into Ukraine where Russia has invaded. Cornett is focused on assisting those families displaced by the war with food and supplies. He is working near the border, but has stationed in Krakow.
Below are his posts:
Sunday, April 17
KRAKOW, POLAND — I got to Krakow late Friday afternoon and spent some time delivering supplies to the shelters around the train station.
I made a serious tactical mistake though in not realizing this is Easter weekend. The Poles take Easter very seriously and pretty much the entire city shuts down from Saturday at 1:30 p.m. until Tuesday morning.
I was able to make four deliveries Saturday morning, there are stores open to buy stuff today or tomorrow, so I am heading to the airport to pick up the rental car and then drive in the direction of the border to see what situation is there.
I am assuming people will still be allowed to cross on Easter weekend, but I am not having much luck getting solid info from the border ...the situation around train station shelters and supply centers seem to be the same as two weeks ago, maybe a bit less chaotic, but the same number of people needing help....I met an American from Chicago who just got back to Krakow from Lviv, and he thinks the need to help is greater at Krakow train station than at the border crossings because things have gotten better organized at the border and the government and the NGO are being more efficient about quickly getting people moved away from the border to the cities where it is easier to deal with their needs.
Monday, April 18
An eventful day even though I did not really do much direct aid....I got to Tesco shelter and had a struggle to get them to allow me to register as a driver since I was not connected to any of their NGO groups and they had no way to vet American drivers, since they don’t have that many American drivers.
Eventually I worked my way up to the top of the shelter coordinators, thanks in part to the names that Kristof had given me last week, and the guy, coincidentally named Chris, a firefighter by day job, said you seem like a good guy, and directed the registration people to register me both as a driver, and a general volunteer.
Mom’s friend Christie from the Women and Baby tent got me set up with a volunteer badge to wear so I can cross the border into Ukraine in the morning. Then they will have things for me to do at the Tesco shelter in the afternoon.
I drove one Ukrainian, who spoke no English, to the hospital for dialysis. One of the coordinators at Tesco told me that they need the usual stuff, small bottles of water, juice, cookies, but what they really need are backpacks, so I am going to Marko, a Sam’s club type place, at 8 in the morning and see how many backpacks I can fit into my RAV4.
I was given a inside tour of the big Tesco shelter. There were about 600 people there and they are expecting an increase due to recent shelling in Lviv. Once the refugees get to the shelter they are processed and then sorted by where they are wanting to go, 85 percent have a destination in mind, those who are wanting to go to Germany or Italy are usually sent out the next day by a bus...rare for anyone to stay more than three to four days. They need to be moved out to open space for new arrivals....people are assigned beds in large rooms based on their ultimate destination...everyone going to Britain are in the same room....it is very crowded, but people seemed in good spirits and the staff are working their hardest to help.
I had to take a COVID test, and take a picture of my swab and my name and date, but there seemed little interest in if and when there might be a result ....it is very rare for me to encounter anyone wearing a mask other than me.
Relocating to Lancut tomorrow night...may stay around border for the rest of the week or I may head back to Krakow on Thursday...depends on how busy I stay tomorrow, but the coordinators certainly said they were very happy to have volunteers.
Tuesday, April 19
I had a busy day, spent money on a lot of consumption items at Polish equivalent of Costco, and headed to the border.
My trip into Ukraine did not happen over a timing mixup, but maybe tomorrow.
I was told that backpacks were number one request in the shelter, so I delivered 20 backpacks and six hardshell suitcases today.
I had them in a rolling cart, bigger than a grocery cart, and by the time I got thru the shelter to the entrance to the supply warehouse, I had 25-30 people following me...once I stopped by the warehouse door, my entire inventory was gone, and so sad little girls got shut out...so I have restocked my car with 20 more back packs and 4 more suitcases along with several hundred kid juice boxes and more than 400 individually wrapped chocolate wafer cookies...they are a big favorite...I will deliver that haul to the shelter tomorrow after the attempt to cross into Ukraine.
The Poles are reporting that Belarus is threatening to attack the Poles if the Poles don’t stop sending weapons to the Ukrainians The Belarusians will attack the Poles, hard to believe, but who knows.
Wednesday, April 20
Some random notes from Tesco shelter at Psyzmsil:
I made two deliveries here today, 38 back packs and 900 juice bottles and some 400 individual packages of cookies.
I met John from Toronto who was helping disinfect the 480 cots in the transition room...it is used for people who come in after 8 p.m.
They get housed in the transition room until the next morning when they get moved to the country room designated as their ultimate destination. The cots and the bedding from each gets disinfected every day.
John reports that he has been here for a week and will probably stay a month...is probably retired...reports that the volunteers who have been here from the start are wearing out and there are not enough new volunteers to help.
There are a ton of volunteers here...they all seem busy doing something.
As I was leaving the shelter building there were 40 people, all women and children, of course, who were leaving at the same door as I. They were loading on a bus to go to France...I checked the various country rooms, there were roughly 15-20 in the Britain and Spain rooms, the France room was basically empty and the other rooms had numbers between none and 15....the effort is to get people moved away from the shelter as quickly as possible to make room for the new arrivals.
There was a lady from New Mexico helping shepherd the refugees into the French bus...she has been here for four days.
Superman was here in the parking lot as I was unloading my stuff into a cart...he would end up helping unload my supplies.
I was at the border crossing at Medyka this morning delivering supplies to Linda’s women and baby tent. Christie was making a supply run herself, but there only a few refugees in that area...part of that is because the effort to get people moved quickly away from the border to the shelter at Tesco is more streamlined than it was one week ago.
I think there are fewer people crossing into Poland now, though John from Toronto indicated some of the old hands have now seen families entering Poland for a second time....they left early in crisis, returned at some point and then recently left again...a very tough situation.
I did a follow up interview with Tom Martin at WEKU to be aired sometime Thursday.
Thursday, April 21
I went into Ukraine today with Linda's friend Christie from California and a World Central Kitchen volunteer Daniel from North Carolina...various hoop jumping to get out of Poland and into UKRAINE and the back out of Ukraine and return to Poland...we went through pretty quickly as we had volunteer credentials and were carrying various supplies for people on the Ukrainian side...there was a fairly small number of people trying to leave Ukraine for Poland, and even less than that trying to leave Poland to return to Ukraine...the only drama occurred after we dropped the supplies on the Ukrainian side when christie asked if I wanted to return to Poland with Daniel, or go with her and her Ukrainian friend Ramona into Lviv some 50 miles away...I considered the options, but decided going into Lviv might be a bridge too far, so I went back across the border with Daniel.
Daniel reports that he and his wife, retired state department foreign personnel were volunteering at World Central Kitchen, and they had to commit to seven consecutive days with 12 hour shifts in order to get the World Central Kitchen credentials...I have worked pretty hard all week, including 12 hours, but I was doing my thing, not someone else's.
I met Nick from Wales, a grandfather...who had watched the early news feeds and thought about how that could be his grandchildren...quit his job and headed to the polish border...more important use of his time.
I met Allison from canton Connecticut who had been here for a week and was not sure how long she would stay.
I met Ben from Ft. Mitchell, my first fellow Kentuckian...he had come over for two weeks in March...went home for two weeks and has returned ...not sure for how long...he is generally helping who ever needs help around the border...helping to luggage, moving supplies, but his main role is a pink rabbit costume that he uses to get the kids to smile...he is good at it.
I made two more supply runs today...created quite stir the first one when I was seen with seven suitcases...when I can be back with more suitcases this afternoon we slipped them in the back loading bay....I took every juice box that either of the main stores had on the shelf...I just never could keep up with demand.
I have said my goodbyes and will head back to krakow tomorrow and deliver supplies to the shelters around the train station...they primarily want consumable goods though juice boxes and cookies are always in demand.
I have not been sleeping well, so I am hoping tomorrow and Saturday will help me rest up for trip home on Sunday.
I think what really needs to happen is a corporate supplier of back packs, suitcases, juice boxes or Oreo cookies need to send a large supply to the shelters, way more efficient than someone like me buying things directly from local retailer shelves. Anyone got any contacts within those industries?
I wish I could have taken pictures of inside the shelter...I just don't have words to convey the situation to everyone.
The idea that a juice box or a $40 suitcase effects someone's quality of life is pretty sobering...the kids in there look exactly like kids everyone...fate has not been kind.
One off the wall thought, it struck me that organizing and running the supports teams at the border, and at the shelter seemed a lot like running a music festival....pulling together a widely disparate group of people, mostly volunteers to make something collective happen.
Friday, April 22
I am back in Krakow today...I got here about 1 p.m. and made one supply run to shelter just outside the train station...I had asked what they wanted and got the usual juice boxes and cookies, but they added cocoa, which was a first....I went to the store and got a good supply of all three...when I returned I noticed very few kids, but a large group of adults right beside as I and the staff unloaded stuff...I have learned to not engage eye contact, so I took my grocery cart and vacated quickly ....one of the staff ran me down, and in very broken English asked if the juice boxes were just for children or could anyone have one ...I had brought 400, so I told her they were for everyone...she smiled and left...that was the first experience I had witnessed where the adults were wanting the juice boxes too...after that I went back to the store and loaded up cookies and juice boxes for the distribution center inside the train station, this one is operated by Polish Girl Scouts...the shelter outside the station is operated by some association of World Central Kitchen and Caritas, a Catholic charity.
The Girl Scouts actually had a good supply of juice boxes and cookies, at least for the rest of the day, but asked if I could get them some toilet paper, baby shampoo, some small packets of yogurt and cream cheese spread for sandwiches...anything not involving 400 juice boxes is light work, so I went back and filled their requests…so I am now done for the day at 7:30, but another good day.
There was a polish gentleman in the elevator with me on my last run...I noticed he had several cases of juice boxes in his cart...and tried asking where he was going but we could not understand each other...but as I was leaving the Girl Scout distribution center, I noticed the same guy bringing up his cart to also unload...we couldn’t speak each other’s language, but we were literally doing the same thing at the same time and place.
As I was getting something to eat before heading back to the room, a guy flagged me down, reported he was a Canadian, asked a question or two, said he heard my southern roots in my voice, I was wearing a Kentucky hoodie, with “KENTUCKY” in big bold letters...he pointed at my shirt and said everyone in Canada loves the Kansas City Chiefs...I did not know what to make of that.
Tomorrow is my last day to actually deliver stuff, so I hope to make several runs tomorrow before I have to head home early Sunday.
Saturday, April 23
In the plane in Amsterdam about to head to Detroit...I am a bit melancholy about leaving...every time I delivered supplies to the various shelters, there was the feel of getting something worthwhile moving in the right direction...there was basically no one at any of the shelters that knew who I was or where I was from, nor did I know who they were, but there was always a sense that we were all on the same team...that will be tough to replicate in everyday life...I made four deliveries yesterday and had some new items requested...60 gallon garbage bags, coffee and water cups...as much fresh fruit as I could pack into the grocery carts...I managed to slip some cookies and juice boxes into the mix...lots of tired smiles...my smile was tired too...a good adventure, but it is time to get home to familiar places and faces...thanks for all of the support I have received, on both trips...I felt like I was part of a team.
And there is still plenty of work to do, if anyone wants to come to Poland, reach out to me and I will answer any questions you might have about getting something going...nothing standing in your way other than making the decision to do it...the situation on the ground is pretty fluid, but I doubt if the need will go away anytime soon.