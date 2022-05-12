By Emily Perkins
Georgetown News-Graphic
A company from Michigan recently partnered with local leaders to bring more jobs to Scott County. Universal Piping Industries (UPI), a Gallagher-Kaiser Company headquartered in Troy, Michigan, broke ground Thursday morning in the Lanes Run Business Park to make way for a new manufacturing plant.
UPI President Joe Kaiser referenced the work ethic and quality of labor his company has seen from workers in Scott County, noting the opportunities the new plant will bring to the community. He added because of the people here, his company is willing to invest in the community.
“It’s a testament to the workforce we’ve had, so we’re doubling down on the quality of labor here,” he said.
The facility will be approximately 110,000 square feet, bringing 75 jobs to the area, Kaiser said.
“The building will allow us to enter into new markets, such as modular chiller plants and data center cooling systems. Traditionally, we’re an industrial supplier to automotive companies, so we build the pipe systems for paint shops and hot water and cold water generations,” he said. “We’re investing in this community in Scott County, Kentucky, because of the hard work and good quality work they’ve done.”
With the creation of new jobs for Scott Countians by a national leader in the design and installation of piping systems, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the new facility is “huge” for locals.
“With the supply chain issues that our nation’s dealing with now, to have this source right here in Georgetown-Scott County is remarkable. We welcome them and are glad to partner with them. We’re blessed to have them,” he said.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather also spoke of the importance of growth, adding the partnership between the community and industries like UPI is the foundation for job opportunities for locals. He said officials are trying to work collaboratively with business partners to push development throughout the county.
“The other important element is the cooperation between city and county government that enables this type of preparation to go on. I’m very proud of the way Georgetown and Scott County work together to make these things possible.
“We know they’re going to begin with 75 jobs, which is a big impact in and of itself, but I think they’ve got real growth opportunities given the fields of manufacturing that they’re going to focus on. I think we have the potential for this plant to grow and even become more important to us.”
It has been a team effort with Prather, Covington, and Jack Conner, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, and the community to get the ball rolling and work done to bring more jobs into the county, Kaiser said.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.