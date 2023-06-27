To most people Scott County is viewed as a urban, highly industrialized community.
But there are 851 farms covering some 130,586 acres located in Scott County, according to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Both the number of farms and the acreage being farmed is up in the county since 2012.
Scott County is Kentucky’s 39th largest farming county and is ranked 1,728th in the United States of some 3,077 counties with producing farms.
The Department of Agriculture statistics are based on the 2017 farming census, the most recent statistics available. The numbers show farming in Scott County is successful and growing. Nearly every category in Scott County is up from 2012 — the previously most recent census — except government payments which have fallen some 81 percent total and an average of 14 percent per farm.
The net cash farm income is up a whopping 288 percent for the county, farm related income is up 87 percent and the market value of farm products in Scott County is up 33 percent from 2012. Farm related expenses have increased 21 percent during that same period.
Some 392 or 46 percent of the county’s farms are small with sales of $2,500 or less. At the other end of the spectrum are 298 farms generating from $10,000 annually to over $100,000. Some 47 percent of the county’s farms are small cultivating from one to 49 acres. Eight percent of the county’s farms, or about 66, work farms ranging from 500 to 1,000 plus acres.
The bulk of the county’s farms at 70 percent, raise livestock with a cattle livestock inventory of 28,509 with almost $13 million in annual sales. Horses and ponies are next with a livestock inventory of 3,848. Scott County is ranked seventh of 155 counties in Kentucky with equine sales at $22.4 million and sixth nationally of 2,984 counties, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Forage such as hay is the county’s top crop with just less than 30,000 in acreage. Corn and soybeans are raised on almost 8,000 acres with tobacco grown on about 942 acres. Other crops include grains, vegetables, melons, potatoes and nursery greenhouses. The county generates about $55.5 million in annual sales, according to the USDA.
The typical Scott County farmer is a white male, 35-to-64 years of age and is a new or beginning farmer.