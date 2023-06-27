elmwood

Farmers, many of whom experience up to 100-hour work weeks, experience mental health stressors in a career members of the public may not understand. Raising Hope, an coalition with the KY Department of Ag, is working to respond to these unique mental health challenges. 

 Photo Courtesy of Elmwood Farms

To most people Scott County is viewed as a urban, highly industrialized community.

But there are 851 farms covering some 130,586 acres located in Scott County, according to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Both the number of farms and the acreage being farmed is up in the county since 2012.

Recommended for you