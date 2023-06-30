Bright red and white carnival style tents have popped up around the county, meaning one thing: firework season. As the community prepares for Independence Day celebrations, Georgetown Fire Marshal Wes Broderick urges the public to use common sense when handling fireworks.
The most prevalent dangers relating to fireworks are burns, property damage as a result of improper disposal and use to both homes and vehicles, he explained
“The person, they set off all their fireworks in the street and then they load them all up in a Herby Curby, and they push their Herby Curby right up against their house,” said Broderick. “Then, that material catches fire, they end up catching the outside of their house on fire.”
The Georgetown Fire Department receives a majority of their calls around the holiday relating to this improper disposal, he said. City ordinance further mandates that no person may ignite, fire or explode fireworks within 200 feet of any structure, motor vehicle, or others.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries last year. Seventy-three percent of these injuries occurred in the weeks before and after the July 4 holiday, the agency reports. They urge the public to keep a source of water nearby in case of fire; make sure fireworks are legal before buying and using them; keep children from handling any fireworks, including sparklers; light fireworks one at a time; and never use fireworks while under the influence.
Broderick also recommends that the public store fireworks per manufacturer instructions and “do not use fireworks in any manner or method in which they are not designed or not intended for use,” he said.
When the celebrations are over, Broderick further recommends the public treat firework debris with water before disposing of them.
Broderick’s ultimate hope for July 4 is that the department does not “make a single response for any injury or any property damage resulting from the use of fireworks, that everybody uses them safely and properly, and makes it through the holiday safely.”
For those not lighting their own fireworks, Georgetown’s firework display is slated to begin at dusk at Brooking Park. The show follows the annual Kiwanis Club of Scott County Fourth of July Parade, scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 through downtown Georgetown.