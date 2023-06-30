fireworks

Fireworks stands have popped up across Scott County, signaling that Independence Day is approaching. Community members are urged to take caution when lighting fireworks.

 News-Graphic Photo by Rosemary Kelley

Bright red and white carnival style tents have popped up around the county, meaning one thing: firework season. As the community prepares for Independence Day celebrations, Georgetown Fire Marshal Wes Broderick urges the public to use common sense when handling fireworks. 

The most prevalent dangers relating to fireworks are burns, property damage as a result of improper disposal and use to both homes and vehicles, he explained

