WEDCO Health District has started Phase 1B providing vaccines to people aged 70 and over with 200 scheduled today, Friday.
“We are going to stay in Phase 1B as long as it takes,” said Dr. Crystal Miler, WEDCO public heath director. “If you are in Phase 1B, please be patient. We are opening schedules as soon as we know how many doses we will have each week, and we are depleting our supply each week.
“But we are staying in this phase until we start seeing a drop.”
The vaccination program is in high gear, held back by only by the lack of supply. On Tuesday, some 1,000 teachers and staff were given their first dose of the vaccine. On Friday, some 200 people in Phase 1B, people aged 70 and over will be provided their first dose, while area first responders will start receiving their second dose. WEDCO is using the Moderna vaccine which requires two doses approximately one month apart.
Georgetown Community Hospital has provided 400 employees with their first round of vaccines. The federal government contracted wth Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to provide vaccines to area nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and it seems that project, including first and second doses, is almost complete, according to multiple sources.
During the city council meeting Monday, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather praised WEDCO, but added they are limited by the supply of doses.
“(WEDCO) has the capacity and the expertise to handle a lot more vaccines than they have supply,” he said urging patience. “There is so much demand. I understand appointments for their allotment of 200 doses was exhausted by 9 a.m. (Monday).”
The vaccine project for educators on Tuesday went smoothly and was praised by teachers and administrators. Some teachers and administrators were unable to receive their vaccines on Tuesday because they were in quarantine, so they will be provided the vaccine at a later time, Miller said. Once all educators have had their vaccines, any remaining doses will be used for Phase 1B, she said.
A national database compiled by John Hopkins University and the New York Times shows Scott County at an “extremely high risk level” for COVID-19. Extremely high risk is the highest risk level and is at this level if it is reported more than 640 cases per 100,000 people during the past two weeks.
“Cases are extremely high and have stayed about the same over the past two weeks,” states the database explanation. “The number of hospitalized COVID patients has risen in the Scott County area. Deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Scott County is very high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted.”
The database shows an average of 32 new confirmed cases per day, about the same as the average two weeks ago.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least one in 17 residents have been infected, a total of 3,395,” states the database. “January 2021 has been the worst month for cases in Scott County.”
The report shows that while deaths have remained at the same level — 27 to date — the number of hospitalized patients has risen. WEDCO Health District is showing some 925 new confirmed cases in Scott County since Jan. 1, 2021. As of Jan. 27, the county has 3,697 confirmed cases.
“An average of 43 percent of ICU beds were occupied in the area as of Jan. 21,” the report states. “The trend in deaths tends to lag behind the trend in reported cases.”
The NYT/JHU report also noted that neighboring counties including Fayette, Harrison, Bourbon, Franklin and Owen are also at extremely high risk.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.