Within a few days — perhaps as soon as this weekend — some Scott County residents will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, once the FDA issues its approval.
Georgetown Community Hospital is ready to start giving vaccines to its front-line workers, according to hospital CEO William Haugh. CVS Pharmacy has installed a special refrigerator in its parking lot to house the vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero temperatures. The first vaccines available will be from Pfizer, but another vaccine from Moderna is expected to be available later this month. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have two doses. A third vaccine from AstraZeneca is expected to be available early next year, although there are questions about its effectiveness for patients over 55. Johnson & Johnson announced this week they expect to have a vaccine ready early next year, as well.
Kentucky ranks low in priority for the early distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, despite its place among states with the most cases. The reason is Kentucky has fewer health care workers (211,152) and fewer seniors living in long-term care facilities (47,067), among its population which is used for the formula to determine how many doses are provided to each state. For the first round, Kentucky’s vaccine distribution rate is only 5.8%.
Two-thirds of Kentucky’s vaccine allotment will go to seniors and employees of long-term care facilities, and the remaining one-third will go to people working in hospital COVID-19 units. Gov. Andy Beshear has said he is focusing on long-term care because that accounts for about 65% of the COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky. In Scott County, 19 of its 24 coronavirus deaths have been in long-term care facilities.
The logistics involved in providing the vaccine beyond the first round is still being formulated. Part of the challenge is based upon which vaccine becomes available. The Pfizer vaccine requires refrigeration at extreme temperatures. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, so keeping track of those who receive the first dose has caused concern about privacy issues. CVS Pharmacy has unveiled its plan to administer vaccines to the general public, which includes making appointments online, although it will be next year before vaccines for anyone beyond seniors, health care workers and first responders are available.
The vaccine arrival comes just as Scott County faces perhaps its most difficult month during the pandemic. Through the first week, there have been 329 confirmed cases of the coronavirus —almost 15 percent of the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic started in March — pushing the county’s total to 2,248, according to the WEDCO Health District.
WEDCO public health director Dr. Crystal Miller said the source of the latest surge appears to be family gatherings and clusters of people who are comfortable with each other and do not wear a mask when they are together.
Despite the surge, Kentucky’s hospitals are managing well, according to the latest statistics from the Kentucky Hospital Association. Almost one-third of the state’s hospital beds remain open, although one-third of the ICU beds in the state — 416 — have COVID-19 patients. Even so, some 300 ICU beds remain open in Kentucky.
Since the pandemic began, Scott County has had some 43 people hospitalized with the virus, but that number has jumped over 10 percent since the first of December. The age group for people who have been hospitalized is 25-to-95 years of age. This number likely does not include some residents who have been hospitalized in Lexington and elsewhere.
