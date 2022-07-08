Now that COVID-19 vaccines are available for babies age six months through four years old, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending parents to vaccinate their children. The vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a review of its safety and effectiveness for children under age five.
Dr. Katie Smallwood, a pediatrician at Georgetown Pediatrics, said although severe complications from COVID-19 is unlikely for this age group, it remains a possibility that parents should consider when weighing the decision to vaccinate their children.
“Although vaccines don’t necessarily prevent you from getting COVID, there’s certainly really good evidence that it prevents you from having a serious negative outcome from COVID,” Smallwood said. “In this already low-risk age group, that’s probably one of the biggest benefits is trying to decrease the already small risk of a serious complication. Hopefully, [we can] keep some kids from getting COVID that they could share with a family member that might be at higher risk, like a grandparent or a parent with underlying health conditions.”
More than five million children under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022, with the real number expected to be much higher after factoring in the possibility of at-home tests that are not reported, according to the CDC. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than two million children under the age of five have been infected with COVID-19, with more than 400 dying from the illness.
Georgetown Pediatrics has the vaccines available for its young patients, adding that herself and other doctors within the clinic are encouraging parents to vaccinate their children, Smallwood said.
“Both the vaccines are safe and effective,” she said. “I have this conversation a lot, and we understand that you’re trying to make the best decision for your child and your family. It’s a new vaccine, so we understand that there is fear and hesitancy around things that are new.
“We respect that, but we want our families to know that this vaccine is safe and is effective at preventing complications from COVID.”
During the first weeks of having the vaccines available to the clinic’s pediatric patients, doctors at Georgetown Pediatrics have not had a case where a patient has developed negative symptoms or complications as a reaction to the vaccine, she said.
Although Georgetown Pediatrics can only vaccinate children who are patients at the clinic, the Scott County Public Health Department is a good place to start for those seeking vaccination for their children under age five, Smallwood said. Large retailers like CVS and Walgreens, might not be vaccinating children on the younger side, she said.
“Most of them are somewhere in the 18-month plus category. That young, a lot of those retailers won’t routinely give vaccines to kids less than three,” she said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has also shared a list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines for children six months and older for families seeking more information. The FAQs originally published to the Academy’s website are accessible by scanning the QR code associated with this article. More information regarding COVID-19 vaccines for young children can be found at healthychildren.org.
