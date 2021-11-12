Vaccines for children ages 5-11 will be available starting this week at the Scott County Public Health Department.
The addition of vaccines for children comes as COVID numbers are starting to increase in Scott County after several weeks of decline.
“We are concerned about winter weather and people gathering together inside,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for the WEDCO Health District. “The numbers have been coming down, but we are starting to see them go back up.”
That’s why WEDCO and the Scott County School system is anxious to start providing vaccines for children.
The public health department’s hours will be extended Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to allow parents to bring their children after school. Adults who want a booster shot can drop in during those times as well.
COVID testing will be held Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the health department and there will be a drive-through testing on Saturday. The Scott County Public Health Department is located at 300 East Washington St. in Georgetown.
From Nov. 5-10, Scott County has recorded 144 new confirmed cases of COVID, compared to 88 from Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Of the 144 new cases, 37 or almost 26 percent were under the age of 18.
There have been seven hospitalizations including three who were vaccinated, three who were not vaccinated and one whose vaccination status is unknown, according to WEDCO.
There has also been another Scott County death due to COVID, an unvaccinated 71-year-old female. That pushes the county’s COVID death toll to 54, according to WEDCO.
