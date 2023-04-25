A recent case of vandalism has the city of Sadieville threatening to close the bathrooms at Veterans Memorial Park.
Rolls of toilet paper clogged toilets them, stopping them from working, said Mayor Rob Wagoner.
“We can’t continue to provide stuff to people that tear it up,” Wagoner said. “If it continues, and it doesn’t go away, it could compromise the opening of the splash pad.”
The splash pad is scheduled to open near the end of May.
“If (vandalism at the park) continues, it won’t happen, it’s just that simple,” Wagoner said about the opening of the splash pad.
Wagoner made it clear that the city is monitoring what is going on at Memorial Park and the city will lock up the restrooms if need be.
“We can’t spend taxpayer money and put this stuff out there, if people are just going to destroy it,” Wagoner said. “Taxpayers won’t want it, if anyone was on private property, they wouldn’t want their private property torn up, so why do you feel like you have to tear up the city’s?”
The incident is being investigated, the mayor said.
“They will be cited for vandalism, depending on whether it’s a juvenile or adult, it will be handled in the proper manner,” Wagoner said.
This vandalism was discussed during the Monday meeting of the Sadieville City Commission.
Anyone with any information about the vandalism at Memorial Park is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (502)-863-7855 or Sadieville City Hall at (502)-857-4576.