An Army veteran was pinned recently at Harborview Health Systems as a way to recognize his commitment to serving his country.
Kenneth Waller was joined by his family and Harborview staff as members of Bluegrass Care Navigators held a brief ceremony to honor him.
Danelle McCullough, a member of Harborview’s staff, said although Waller is a quiet resident, he enjoys participating in multi-weekly bingo games with his friends. She said Neil Riggs, who is a Bluegrass Care Navigators volunteer and Vietnam Veteran, approached Harborview about holding a pinning ceremony for Waller.
“I think it’s very important that we do that, and we keep them reminded of how thankful we are of all the things they do for us and our country,” she said.
The pinning ceremony included a presentation of a brand-specific certificate, which in this case was the Army, an American flag VA-Hospice partnership pin and a patriotic memorabilia item.
Though he wasn’t able to be deployed in his service due to health conditions, Waller’s granddaughter Ashley Caudill spoke about the ceremony and its importance for her grandfather, who she said spent the majority of his life working on horse farms.
“I think it’s amazing that they recognize our veterans,” Caudill said. “I know serving was important to him, and he would’ve liked to finish his time with them.”
Director Barry DeRossett said the service provided through Bluegrass Care Navigators has been one that works to honor and celebrate the veterans it serves, conducting a number of pinning ceremonies over the years. A Level 4 partner in the We Honor Veterans program, the hospice provider is specially trained to address the unique needs of veteran patients.
“Being a veteran myself, I think it’s important to acknowledge and recognize the sacrifices people and their families have made over the years to serve, protect and honor their country,” he said.
With a smile on his face, Waller enjoys greeting and talking to people when he has the chance, DeRossett said, with most of his conversations revolving around the things he’s done in life and his family.
“Neil mentioned that he would like to recognize Mr. Waller for his dedication and commitment to defend the constitution from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. He gave him a salute during the ceremony,” he said. “I’m honored and proud to have the responsibility to take care of these individuals, and veterans hold a special place in my heart. I’d like to say thank you to each and every one of them every day.”
Waller’s granddaughter and his daughter, Angie Jackson, were present for the ceremony, along with members of Bluegrass Care Navigators and Harborview staff.
