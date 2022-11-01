A ceremony was recently held at the Ashton Grove Senior Living facility, where veterans were presented with a handmade quilt to honor their bravery in service. 

A leader of the Elkhorn Creek Quilts of Valor group, Earlene Arnett spoke about honoring living veterans and service people. She added the group, part of the national Quilts of Valor Foundation, felt moved to recognize these members from citizens in the communities they have protected. 

