A ceremony was recently held at the Ashton Grove Senior Living facility, where veterans were presented with a handmade quilt to honor their bravery in service.
A leader of the Elkhorn Creek Quilts of Valor group, Earlene Arnett spoke about honoring living veterans and service people. She added the group, part of the national Quilts of Valor Foundation, felt moved to recognize these members from citizens in the communities they have protected.
In 2003, Quilts of Valor Founder Catherine Roberts had a dream about her son, Nat, who was deployed in Iraq. Roberts said she saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night.
“The dream was as vivid as real life,” she said, recounting her dream on the foundation’s website. “The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter.”
Roberts said it was as if she was watching a movie, with the next scene showing him wrapped in a quilt.
“His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change.”
Roberts said her dream meant one thing to her: quilts equal healing. Later called a Quilt of Valor, or a “QOV,” quilting communities throughout the United States work to honor veterans with a hand or machine quilt. These were meant to be “awarded,” not simply passed out, and each quilter or quilting group would unequivocally say, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation,” as stated on the foundation website.
Arnett said it has become a gift from the heart of those in her group of roughly 20 members, who each participate in the crafting of a quilt.
“A lot of our members make the top. Then, it’s sent to a longarm quilter, someone like Stella (Crutcher) who quilts it,” she said. “It comes back to me to find one of our members who would like to do the binding, which is hand stitched on.”
Arnett said her group meets every other month to have a “sew day,” with another national day in February.
“Different members are sewing different blocks, and it all comes together. A lot of them are red, white and blue because they are patriotic colors, and I think the veterans enjoy that,” she said.
The making of each quilt also follows QOV guidelines, which create quilts 60-by-80 inches in size.
“When I first heard about it, I thought it was a great idea because we live in a free country, and I think some people get complacent about that. My husband was a Vietnam Veteran, so while I wasn’t with him at that time, I do know how they were treated when they came back,” she said. “I think it’s important to welcome them home. Thank them for their service. Many times it’s the only time they’ve been thanked for their service. We can’t take our freedom for granted, and it’s the soldiers that bring us that.”
Stella Crutcher, who belongs to a quilting group at Gano Baptist Church, said they first began making the quilts to honor veterans within their church. Since then, the quilting group decided to expand its efforts outside the church’s doors to award quilts to others in the community.
“My dad was a veteran of World War II, and he’s been gone for 40 years, and so for me, it’s a way to honor him because I could never do a Quilt of Valor for him. I think it’s a way that I can honor him on behalf of all the veterans that are just so important to the country and to the history of this country. They don’t always get the recognition they deserve, so it’s just important to me that they know locally here in our group that they are appreciated,” he said.
A member of the United States Air Force for 23 years, Bob Kendall said the ceremony at Ashton Grove was marvelous and one that brought tears to his eyes.
“It was so meaningful and was a beautiful ceremony. I never expected anything like that,” he said. “They had the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star Spangled Banner. It was a wonderful ceremony, and I’m so grateful.”
Kendall said with Veterans Day right around the corner, it was a wonderful sentiment to him and other veterans. He added he was a pilot during his time of service.
“I’m proud of my service and proud of the people that are here in this facility and the service. Our dear friends here,” he said.
Another veteran, Ben Browning, said, “It’s great to know people like Bob,” who he has known for most of his life.
“I didn’t realize there was that many (veterans). It was a wonderful ceremony. Served in the army in radar, tracking airplanes coming into the United States,” Browning said, joking with Kendall about air traffic violations and times that some may think are long forgotten.