Editor’s Note: The following article contains some graphic information. The News-Graphic also does not include any identifying information about the victims of sexual assault.
Cody Alan Arnett was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences after a jury found him guilty on seven charges relating to the rape of an 18-year-old Georgetown College student in 2018. This sentence hits a lot of individuals hard, but perhaps none more than the victim herself.
It took the jury less than two hours to find Arnett guilty of one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and tampering with physical evidence, the latter of which earned him an additional 20 years on top of the six consecutive life sentences. Following the verdict, he received an additional charge for being a persistent felony offender, of which the jury also found him guilty. This verdict allowed Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse to go for the life sentences on the six felony offenses.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, Arnett entered the victim’s residence at Hambrick Village on Georgetown College’s campus where he held her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her multiple times. Eventually, the victim was able to fight back. She grabbed the knife while he was forcibly performing oral sex on her and stabbed him at least three times. As he exited the residence, Arnett was detained by first responders and now will spend the next several years behind bars.
“I don’t think words can describe how I feel,” the victim said. “I waited three years for this, and I got exactly what I wanted. I owe my life to the jury.”
But it wasn’t easy, the victim, who said she prefers to be called a survivor, said the trial wasn’t easy to get through.
“Telling all of those graphic details about what he did to me and my body and saying that to a bunch of strangers, including my family, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” she said.
During the trial, she testified that Arnett stole her sense of safety from her. But now that he’s behind bars, she feels like she can finally begin healing.
“I think emotionally I’m still in shock that it went exactly how I wanted it to go,” she said. “Mentally, I’m still struggling. Mentally, it still hurts. I still get flashbacks. It’s going to be a process in healing, but now that I know that I was able to do all of this, that I was able to get through it, I know that I can heal.
“I wouldn’t say it’s really eased me that much. I mean, I feel somewhat safer now knowing that he’s in prison. But it still doesn’t take away what he did to me. It doesn’t take away what he took from me. It doesn’t take away the fact that he has burned in my brain the idea that I might get attacked again.”
She said the events of that night haven’t left her three years later.
“Even though what he did to me lasted hours, he really took years away from me,” she said. “He took my entire college experience. I’ll never get that back. He took my athletic college experience. I’ll never get that back. I’ve had to adapt to that and accept it because I’m just not going to get it back. But I’m hoping that in the future I’ll be able to heal and find somebody that I can talk to to get through the flashbacks and just try to get better…try to feel safe again.”
Because of state laws, Arnett will be eligible for parole in 20 years, regardless of the sentence was. But Muse made it clear that the parole board looks at the jury’s decision and considers it during the parole hearing. However, the severity of the crime, as well as this being Arnett’s fourth felony conviction, shows that some changes need to be made.
“Not his first time on parole, not his second, but his third,” Muse said. “Seventy-six days (out on parole) and he devoured her. She is living proof, this is living proof, of why the parole board has to change. It’s not working. It’s working great for the defendants, but it’s not working great for the rest of us, those our that don’t walk around devouring and destroying the lives of others. We are the consequences for their bad choices — the parole board’s bad choices. They need to wake up and do things differently.”
Muse said going for the maximum sentences on each charge was partially to ensure that Arnett stayed behind bars.
“That was the point of getting them,” Muse said. “In reality, it doesn’t have any affect because it’s one life sentence, but in 20 years when I’m writing a letter to them and I’m going to attach a copy of the jury instructions and show them they do not want this guy out ever. I think they sent a very clear message.”
This point was reiterated by the victim, who would be in her early 40s at this time.
“Hopefully, I will have healed enough by then to have started a family of my own,” she said. “The last thing I would want is for my kids to watch their mother struggle keeping her rapist in prison. I’m just going to keep fighting as long as I have to to keep him where he belongs.”
Additionally, Muse said she wants the public to understand how difficult going through a trial like this is for the victim.
“We all hear about victim shaming, but it’s an entirely different thing for her to sit on the stand and endure being called a liar, being called a psycho, being called crazy, having his room full of TV cameras and reporters and them promulgating that his idea that she just lost her mind and got angry and started stabbing him, and that’s reported on and that’s just offensive,” Muse said. “It’s not your work, but the story, and the fact that she had to endure that. I would argue that her going through this trial was almost as traumatizing as what he did to her.”
Despite all of that, the victim said the worst part of the trial came while anticipating the verdict.
“I know that the defense had a job to do,” she said. “I knew that it was their job to basically portray me as a liar. As hard as that was to hear and as hard as my testimony was, as hard as it was to say all of those things, I think the hardest part was the anticipation for the verdicts and waiting to see if they believed me.”
Through tears, Muse said she did the best she could to do right by the victim throughout the entire process.
“Not only does she have to address what he did to her that night and all that she lost — school, volleyball, this beautiful relationship she had with this precious young man (victim’s ex-boyfriend) — but now she has to now heal from the process of coming to court, coming to court, delays, delays, which fought against every time,” Muse said.
“You never know what a jury’s going to do. When I’m the one who has to answer to that to her, the thought of failing her was just unacceptable. It’s just a heavy burden to think I could help her feel safe again or I could fail.”
The victim’s father said he “couldn’t be more proud” of his daughter for making it through the trial. He added that he doesn’t like the way perpetrators are referred to as “monsters” by the public.
“I hate the word ‘monster’ for him too because to me it classifies him, it puts him in this sort of elite bomber category,” he said. “He’s just an opportunistic moron. I don’t want to give him any more credit than just being a fool.”
Because of Arnett and his family, who are local to Scott County, the victim said that she doesn’t feel safe being here anymore.
“As much as it was a victory for me, now what sucks is every time I come here, I have to watch my back,” she said.
During the trial, Muse said she tried everything possible to keep the victim and her family’s location a secret.
But the victim did find a new passion out of this horrific experience — a possible new career as a victim’s advocate.
“When I first came to college, I was undeclared,” she said. “I had absolutely no idea what I wanted to do. After this happened to me, you never really know how many people it’s happened to until you become a statistic. A lot of my friends and family and people I know have come out and told me this happened to them too, and it’s gut-wrenching to know that other people went through it and a lot of people never got justice for it. It just grew a passion in me to help people get the justice that they deserve because nobody deserves to go through this.”
Arnett’s formal sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.