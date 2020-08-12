Common Unity in the Community, a group of local pastors, churches and community members is hosting a candidate forum Thursday at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live on the "40 Days of Prayer Scott County" Facebook page.
Group members say this event is important now because of the current political and racial climates.
Mark Thomas, the forum moderator says it is important to better inform the community and voter and that this forum will raise awareness between the different candidates. Dialogue is a first step to change, he said.
Questions have already been provided to the participating candidates. However, questions will also be gathered via Facebook Live providing a town hall type feel, said William Reilly, a member of Common Unity in the Community and local pastor.
"We are a group that came out of wanting to see social justice and racial reconciliation, so one (question) is, 'what do you think of Black Lives Matter,'" Rodney Mason, a local pastor and group member said. "'What is your philosophy behind that? Do you support it? Do you not support it?' Other questions are, 'How do you see city council affecting the climate of Georgetown?'"
When Mason talks to individuals about voting he sees people are worried about who becomes President, which he says is important, but City Council in Georgetown impacts local residents even more.
Reilly said, local officials are important to making needed changes and it is hard to find information on candidates at a local level.
This platform will allow the community to hear local officials and their stance.
"It's important that we know who our local elected officials are," he said.
For Mason, he wants to ensure that the community is given the chance to vote for the right candidates based on 'present politics' and not 'past pleasantries.'
"I have found, especially in small races, that many people will vote for you just because of what I like to call, past pleasantries," Mason said. "'We were in third grade together, and you let me use your black crayon and so, hey. I'm voting for you. Now, I don't know your political views, but I'm remembering what happened in the past.'"
Questions provided range in topic, Mason said.
"We have about 11 questions that we want to ask that deal with not just black lives matter, but deal with a plethora of questions," he said. "So, we want people to be able to watch it and then be able to say, 'ok, yeah. You let me borrow your crayon in third grade but man, you seem like you've changed over this period of time.'
"That's what we're really trying to do is, I want people to have an educated voice when they vote."
Fifteen candidates are running for eight positions in the community and eight have responded to be a part of the forum, Mason said.
Mason was heartbroken by the small response from candidates, he said.
"I say to that, your silence is an answer," he said after having mailed out letters a month and a half ago and only having eight respond of the 15 candidates.
Candidate forums are important to share information on who the community has a chance to vote for, because most voters may not go gather data on candidates on their own, Mason said.
"I think this knowledge is important now because what Georgetown looks like 10 years down the road is determined by right now," He said.