For several years, Scott County churches have worked together to hold back-to-school bashes as a way to provide students with the materials needed for school.
This year, five churches and numerous volunteers sponsored 300 students.
Donna Rennecker, a member and director of the First United Methodist Church’s back-to-school bash in Georgetown, said Southland Christian Church, Faith Baptist Church, Georgetown Baptist Church and Crossroads Community Church worked together to organize this year’s event, sponsoring supplies.
The school district’s youth resource centers provides names of students in need that are eligible to be sponsored in the community effort, she said.
“What we do, we print off those names, just the first and last initials, on a bus and we give those buses to Southland, for example, which sponsored 55,” she said. “We have the shoe size, the gender, and then the grades, so we’ve made sure that it’s age appropriate.”
The sponsors and volunteers go above and beyond, exceeding the community’s expectations by following strict standards when purchasing items for the students, Rennecker said.
“We like to purchase brand names. I know that sounds kind of snooty, but the problem is with the cheaper shoes, they don’t last very long,” she said. “The sponsors spent about $100 to $125 on each child, some more, some less,” she said.
Sponsors provide the shoes, a backpack and socks for each individual child, adding the event offered even more for the students who attended the event, Rennecker said. She added a number of organizations and businesses were set up booths throughout the bash.
“Elizabeth’s Village [was there]. The Gideons provided free Bibles. Ollie, the therapy dog, from the Georgetown Police Department was also there. The AMEN House gave away food, plus they’re having a free clothing giveaway until Aug. 20 at their downtown location,” she said. “The Kiwanis donated 600 books. The Scott County Public Library donated library cards. The Scott County Fire Department brought their truck and gave a lot of safety tips. Southern Glazed provided donuts for volunteers.”
Volunteers included hair stylists from Parlour Beauty Salon and Spa, Jennifer’s Hair Salon and Indian Acres Barbershop, as well as individuals working fingernail polishing and temporary tattoo stations. Elementary schools like Southern, Anne Mason, Northern, Lemons Mill, Creekside, Western and Garth also attended.
“A sheriff ID station was there,” Rennecker said. “You would think that would probably not be a long line, but it’s continual. It’s amazing because they take a picture, their weight, their height, etc. Then, if a child does get lost, they have a recent ID that they can give to police to help find them. Parents really stay in line for that.”
Dental professionals from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry attended to give students a back-to-school cleaning.
“We have a committee of about 20 people that start meeting in March, and we meet up until the event once a month,” Rennecker said. “We had 65 volunteers from the churches, then about 35 professional volunteers, which would be the dentist and hairstylist. We consider them to be professional volunteers. So overall, it’s about 100 people that are volunteering their time for the event.”
The back-to-school bash is something she considers to be a ministry, adding it is “extremely important.” Rennecker said, a woman told her if it wasn’t for the bash, her children would not have had new shoes or new backpacks for school.
“When a child goes in on equal footing, what I’ve considered equal footing, new pair of shoes, new backpack, they have more confidence in learning and going back to school than if their parents weren’t able to do that,” she said. “So I think it’s a huge blessing. I think it’s a ministry that the churches really take to heart and these backpacks are wonderful. A lot of times the sponsor of the backpack will write a note to the student, encouraging them with the school year. I think that’s so important.”
The schools’ youth service centers are a great connection to get the sponsors names of students who need help the most, Rennecker said, adding those interested in helping to donate supplies for students should contact their school’s office for more information on what and how to donate.
