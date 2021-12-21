The Scott County Board of Education will decide on Jan. 6, 2022, if the district-wide mask mandate will remain in place.
Board member Susan Duncan was visibly frustrated when she learned the board would not be voting on keeping the mandate or making it optional at the school board special called meeting Thursday. Board Chairman Diana Brooker alerted board members the mask mandate could be discussed, but no vote would be taken because it was a special-called meeting.
Courtney Casebolt, Scott County Education Association president and a teacher at Elkhorn Crossing school, strongly urged the board to keep the mask mandate in place.
“We must do all we can to maintain in-person classes,” she said adding that other school districts had opted for optional masks and later had to close due to COVID outbreaks.
Anthony Young, a parent of two, disagreed and challenged the board to get their facts straight before voting on a mask mandate.
“It is time to let parents decide what is best for their children,” he said. Both of his children were suffering from acne outbreaks due to having to wear masks all day. He also questioned the arbitrary way the school district mask mandate is enforced.
“My bus driver does not wear a mask, yet the students all have to wear one,” he said. “I went to a ballgame where half the people were wearing a mask and half weren’t and the mask mandate is supposed to be for all school buildings. That’s okay, I think masks should be optional, but it seems there isn’t a consistent policy.”
Several board members shared their frustration with the mandate. JoAnna Fryman said that now vaccines were available for all school-age children, she was in favor of making masks optional.
Duncan agreed.
“I’m ready to make masks optional,” she said. “We are all going to have to develop some intestinal fortitude. People are going to get sick, but we can’t keep going like this. I don’t know what we are waiting for. I’m disappointed.”
Brooker did not indicate how she was leaning, but added that she had been waiting until vaccines were available for school-age children and there had been enough time for them to get the vaccine.
“Vaccines are now available,” Fryman said. “Come January, I say no more masks.”
In other business, the school board:
—Revised its current calendar to close on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, due to many schools hosting elections. To accommodate, an additional day will be added to the calendar, making May 27 the last day of school for students, and staff closing day would be May 31. The school district will be closed for Memorial Day on May 30.
