The Republican Party continues to grow in Scott County with 159 new voter registrations since October, compared to 42 new Democrat voter registrations, according to statistics from the Scott County Clerk’s Office.

The county has 238 new voter registrations since October pushing the county’s voter registration to 46,298. Voters registered as independent increased by 31. There are now 23,034 voters registered as Republican, 18,736 registered as Democrat and 1904 registered as independent. The remainder of the voters were registered as Libertarian, Green, Reform or other party affiliation.

