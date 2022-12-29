The Republican Party continues to grow in Scott County with 159 new voter registrations since October, compared to 42 new Democrat voter registrations, according to statistics from the Scott County Clerk’s Office.
The county has 238 new voter registrations since October pushing the county’s voter registration to 46,298. Voters registered as independent increased by 31. There are now 23,034 voters registered as Republican, 18,736 registered as Democrat and 1904 registered as independent. The remainder of the voters were registered as Libertarian, Green, Reform or other party affiliation.
"This seems to be about an average growth,” said Amber Hoffman, Scott County election coordinator. “We’ve had a lot of people move, either to a different precinct or in or out of the county, but the total number of new voter registrations does not seem unusual."
Voter registration in Kentucky has grown following the November election, said Secretary of State Michael Adams, who added the deadline to switch parties for the May 2023 primary is rapidly approaching.
During the month of November, Kentucky saw 11,078 new voters register, for a net gain of 4,004. Meanwhile, 7,074 voters were removed from the rolls: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 felony convicts, 498 who moved out of state, 81 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 25 who voluntarily de-registered. These totals include 580 registrations and 10 removals begun, but not effectuated, between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, when by statute the voter rolls were closed.
“I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election,” Adams said. “As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues.”
Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the electorate with 1,633,890 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters, or 0.28%. Democratic registrants currently make up 44.6% of the electorate, with 1,603,358 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters, or 0.24%.
Voters who are registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.9% of the electorate in Kentucky, with 356,983 voters. “Other” registration increased by 3,338 voters, or 0.94%.
In Scott County, Republicans account for 49.7 percent of the electorate. Democrats account for 40.4 percent and Independents account for 4 percent of the county’s voters.
Adams reminds Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by Dec. 31, 2022, in order to be eligible to vote in the May 16, 2023, primary in the party of their choice. By law, a voter who is registered as a Democrat or Independent after Dec. 31, will not be able to vote in May’s Republican primary, and a voter who is registered as a Republican or Independent after Dec. 31, will not be able to vote in May’s Democratic primary. This rule does not apply to voters who are newly registered after the first of the year. The new voters will select their party during the registration process.
The May primary will decide each party’s nominee for the constitutional officers in Kentucky. They include Governor, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, Treasurer and Agriculture Commissioner. The Lt. Governor candidate will be chosen after the primary, by the winning gubernatorial nominee.